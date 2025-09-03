Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again accused India of charging amongst the highest tariffs in the world, says that it was a ‘one-sided relationship’ for many years.

He stated, “We get along with India very well, but for many years it was a one-sided relationship… India was charging us tremendous tariffs, the highest in the world. They were about the highest in the world… We weren’t doing much business with India, but they were doing business with us because we weren’t charging them foolishly.” Trump pointed out that Indian goods entered the US freely while American exports faced high tariffs.

Trump Points To Harley-Davidson Example

Donald Trump highlighted the example of Harley-Davidson to explain the tariff issue. He said, “They would send in a massive amount of everything they made, and pour it into our country… Therefore, it wouldn’t be made here, which is a negative. But we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs. For example, Harley-Davidson couldn’t sell in India. There was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. Harley-Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant. Now they don’t have to pay tariffs.” Trump said this situation forced companies to invest outside the US.

Trump Says Companies Choosing US For Manufacturing

The US President also explained how new trade policies encouraged companies to build factories in the United States. He said, “So what we’re doing is thousands of companies are coming into the US… We have many car company factories under construction; they’re coming from China, Mexico and Canada… They’re coming because they want to build here for two reasons. Number 1, they’d like to be here. And number 2, the tariffs are protecting them. And number 3, they want to avoid paying tariffs.” Trump stressed that building inside the US removed tariff barriers for global companies.

Tariffs Driving Growth In American Manufacturing

Donald Trump said his administration’s tariff policies protected US industries and attracted international firms.

He noted, “When they build their cars here, they don’t have to pay any tariffs. When you build here, you don’t have any tariffs…” Trump emphasized that the strategy created opportunities for thousands of companies and encouraged local manufacturing.

According to him, the shift aimed to bring jobs back to the United States while balancing trade relations with countries like India. He maintained that tariffs acted as both a shield for American industries and a motivator for global companies to expand inside the US.

