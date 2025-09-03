LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber attacked a political rally in Quetta, Balochistan. The blast struck as supporters of the Balochistan National Party were leaving the stadium after commemorating Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 02:17:20 IST

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during a political rally in Balochistan. Officials confirmed the attack took place at a gathering held to mark the anniversary of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister.

Hamza Shafaat, a senior government official, said the blast struck as people were leaving the venue. He also confirmed that the rally was organized by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and attended by hundreds of supporters. The bombing created panic across the area as security forces secured the site.

Dozens Injured in Quetta Stadium Explosion

Officials reported that at least 18 people sustained injuries in the explosion, which occurred in the parking lot of a stadium in Quetta, the provincial capital. Witnesses confirmed that the bomb detonated as participants were dispersing after the rally.

Some officials, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP that the number of injured could rise further. Reuters later reported that another 30 people had been wounded in the attack.

Medical teams transported victims to local hospitals for emergency treatment, while police cordoned off the blast site to collect evidence and prevent further security threats.

Rally Attended by Akhtar Mengal, Who Escaped Unharmed

Hamza Shafaat confirmed that his son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, attended the rally but escaped unharmed. Mengal, a senior BNP leader, was among several political figures present during the attack.

Shafaat said, “The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally.” Authorities reported that security personnel evacuated remaining participants and transported the injured to medical facilities. The blast disrupted what had been a peaceful gathering honoring a prominent political figure, with attendees later describing scenes of chaos as emergency crews rushed to assist victims.

Police Launch Probe Into Quetta Suicide Blast

Police confirmed that investigators were treating the incident as a suspected suicide bombing. Athar Rasheed, a police official, said officers were examining evidence to confirm the nature of the attack.

“The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally,” Rasheed explained. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities increased security across Quetta following the blast. Investigators worked to determine whether the attack was linked to ongoing regional tensions, as both Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents have carried out similar strikes in the past.

Quetta Faces Continued Security Threats

Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, has remained a frequent target of militant and separatist violence. The region borders Afghanistan and Iran, making it a volatile area with multiple insurgent groups active. Officials said the attack underlined continuing security challenges for the province, which has witnessed repeated bombings over the years.

The government pledged to tighten security measures around political rallies and public gatherings to prevent further attacks. Law enforcement agencies remained on high alert as they monitored possible threats in the region. Hospitals in Quetta continued to treat the injured as families searched for loved ones.

Must Read: Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?

Tags: home-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir Join China’s Massive Military Parade – How Will India React?

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

QUICK LINKS