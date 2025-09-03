Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during a political rally in Balochistan. Officials confirmed the attack took place at a gathering held to mark the anniversary of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister.

Hamza Shafaat, a senior government official, said the blast struck as people were leaving the venue. He also confirmed that the rally was organized by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and attended by hundreds of supporters. The bombing created panic across the area as security forces secured the site.

The suicide attack targeted BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal tonight in Quetta, marks the second such attempt this year. The March 29 Mastung attack killed only the bomber with minor injuries. Tonight’s blast was deadlier, leaving several killed and dozens injured. #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/YkrNHiIV4r — Saeed Buzdar (@Buzdar_Baluch) September 2, 2025

Dozens Injured in Quetta Stadium Explosion

Officials reported that at least 18 people sustained injuries in the explosion, which occurred in the parking lot of a stadium in Quetta, the provincial capital. Witnesses confirmed that the bomb detonated as participants were dispersing after the rally.

Some officials, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP that the number of injured could rise further. Reuters later reported that another 30 people had been wounded in the attack.

Quetta Blast Update: Reportedly, a suicide blast targeted BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s convoy in Quetta. At least 10 party workers killed, 30+ injured. Fears of more casualties. #QuettaBlast #Balochistan #BNP-Mengal pic.twitter.com/coSznxZyB5 — The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) September 2, 2025

Medical teams transported victims to local hospitals for emergency treatment, while police cordoned off the blast site to collect evidence and prevent further security threats.

Rally Attended by Akhtar Mengal, Who Escaped Unharmed

Hamza Shafaat confirmed that his son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, attended the rally but escaped unharmed. Mengal, a senior BNP leader, was among several political figures present during the attack.

Shafaat said, “The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally.” Authorities reported that security personnel evacuated remaining participants and transported the injured to medical facilities. The blast disrupted what had been a peaceful gathering honoring a prominent political figure, with attendees later describing scenes of chaos as emergency crews rushed to assist victims.

Police Launch Probe Into Quetta Suicide Blast

Police confirmed that investigators were treating the incident as a suspected suicide bombing. Athar Rasheed, a police official, said officers were examining evidence to confirm the nature of the attack.

“The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally,” Rasheed explained. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities increased security across Quetta following the blast. Investigators worked to determine whether the attack was linked to ongoing regional tensions, as both Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents have carried out similar strikes in the past.

Quetta Faces Continued Security Threats

Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, has remained a frequent target of militant and separatist violence. The region borders Afghanistan and Iran, making it a volatile area with multiple insurgent groups active. Officials said the attack underlined continuing security challenges for the province, which has witnessed repeated bombings over the years.

The government pledged to tighten security measures around political rallies and public gatherings to prevent further attacks. Law enforcement agencies remained on high alert as they monitored possible threats in the region. Hospitals in Quetta continued to treat the injured as families searched for loved ones.

Must Read: Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?