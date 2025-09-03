Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?

The Houston Police Department identified the 11-year-old victim in a fatal shooting on Saturday night as Julian Guzman. Officers confirmed that Guzman was killed while playing a prank known as “ding, dong, ditch” in the Eastside neighborhood.

Police also identified the suspect charged in the case as Gonzalo Leon Jr. Guzman was shot while running from a house after ringing the doorbell. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The incident shocked the local community as investigators worked to determine the events leading up to the boy’s tragic death.

Gonzalo Leon Jr Booked at Harris County Jail

On Tuesday, police confirmed that Gonzalo Leon Jr was booked at the Harris County Jail in connection with the fatal shooting. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the Eastside area. Guzman, along with his friends, had been ringing doorbells and running away when he was shot.

Officers reported that Guzman was struck by gunfire as he fled the scene. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. Authorities said it was unclear whether Leon Jr lived in one of the homes where Guzman had knocked before being shot.

Witness Accounts Support Police Investigation

The Houston Police Department released a statement detailing what witnesses observed during the incident. “Officers were told that Guzman was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away,” the statement read. “A witness stated Guzman was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound.” Investigators explained that the prank, also called “ding, dong, ditch,” typically involves ringing a doorbell or knocking before quickly leaving. In this case, however, the situation escalated into a deadly confrontation that left an 11-year-old boy fatally shot in the street.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Cass and Detective J. Brown confirmed that Guzman sustained two gunshot wounds during the incident. “HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the above address and learned a male was shot and had been transported to an area hospital. Doctors pronounced him deceased today (Aug. 31),” Brown said in a statement.

