Home > World > Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here's Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So

Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So

A federal judge ruled that Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during immigration protests was unlawful under the Posse Comitatus Act. The White House plans to appeal, while California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the court’s decision.

Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled Against Trump
Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled Against Trump

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 00:53:50 IST

Judge Charles Roberts Breyer, a senior federal judge in California, ruled that Donald Trump broke the law when he sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests about immigration. 

The judge found that the Trump administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law that prohibits using the US military to enforce domestic laws without Congress’s approval. The decision directly challenged the White House’s authority on handling domestic protests with military resources.

Judge ruled that these activities fell outside legal limits under the Posse Comitatus Act. Breyer warned that the administration’s approach risked “creating a national police force with the President as its chief,” something the law was designed to prevent. His order blocked National Guard troops from making arrests, conducting searches, carrying out traffic stops, or engaging in riot control. The ruling emphasized the boundaries between military duties and civilian law enforcement.

White House Responds, Calls Breyer a “Rogue Judge”

On the contrary, the White House strongly rejected the court’s ruling. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly dismissed Judge Breyer as a “rogue judge” and insisted that President Trump holds the authority to protect American cities during unrest.

 The administration maintained that the President acted within constitutional powers. Officials also confirmed plans to challenge the ruling. The decision will remain on hold until September 12, giving the administration time to file its appeal. 

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who filed the lawsuit against the Trump administration, welcomed the decision. He said, “the court sided with democracy and the Constitution.” Newsom argued that Trump’s use of federal authority undermined state control of its National Guard.

Earlier, Newsom won a separate legal effort in Judge Breyer’s court to regain control of California’s Guard units. However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals later ruled in Trump’s favor on that issue. 

Who Is Judge Charles Roberts Breyer?

Judge Charles Roberts Breyer, born on November 3, 1941, has built a long and distinguished legal career. President Bill Clinton nominated him to the federal bench in 1997. Before that, he served as an assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force. Breyer also chaired the United States Sentencing Commission from 2018 to 2022. 

