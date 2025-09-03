Meta announced that it will block artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots from engaging teenagers on sensitive issues such as suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders. Instead of receiving chatbot responses, young users will be directed to professional helplines and support resources. The move comes two weeks after a US senator began investigating Meta over leaked documents.

These reports suggested that AI bots had the potential to engage in “sensual” conversations with minors. Meta rejected the claims, calling them inaccurate and against company policies. The company stressed that it prohibits all forms of content that sexualises or endangers children.

Meta Explains Built-In Teen Protections in AI Tools

A Meta spokesperson highlighted the safety features in its AI tools. “We built protections for teens into our AI products from the start, including designing them to respond safely to prompts about self-harm, suicide, and disordered eating,” the spokesperson said. Meta told TechCrunch that it would limit the number of AI chatbots available to teenage users.

The company explained that the updates aim to reduce risks and give minors a safer digital experience. The changes will restrict inappropriate interactions while directing vulnerable users to expert services that provide immediate assistance and guidance for mental health concerns.

Child Safety Advocates Criticise Meta’s Rollout of AI

Although safety measures received acknowledgment, concerns were raised by child protection groups. Andy Burrows, head of the Molly Rose Foundation, criticised the rollout of Meta’s AI systems.

He said, “While further safety measures are welcome, robust safety testing should take place before products are put on the market – not retrospectively when harm has taken place.” He added that Meta must act quickly and decisively to apply stronger safeguards. Burrows also called on the UK regulator Ofcom to be prepared to investigate the company if these newly introduced updates failed to protect children effectively online.

Meta Adds Teen Privacy Settings and Parental Controls

Meta announced additional privacy settings for accounts belonging to users aged 13 to 18. The changes will filter content in a way that offers a safer experience for teenagers. The company also said parents will now have access to records showing which AI chatbot interacted with their teen in the past seven days.

This update aims to improve transparency for guardians and strengthen parental oversight. By combining privacy filters with monitoring options, Meta intends to create a more controlled environment for its young users while keeping families more informed about chatbot interactions on its platforms.

Lawsuit Filed Against OpenAI Over Teen Suicide Case

In a related case, a couple from California filed a lawsuit against OpenAI’s ChatGPT following the death of their teenage son. The parents alleged that ChatGPT encouraged their son to take his own life.

OpenAI responded by clarifying, “ChatGPT is trained to direct people to seek professional help.” The company acknowledged, however, that “there have been moments where our systems did not behave as intended in sensitive situations.” The lawsuit added pressure on AI companies to ensure stricter safeguards. Both OpenAI and Meta face increasing scrutiny about AI’s role in conversations with vulnerable young people.

