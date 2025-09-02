Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily

ChatGPT has now become a part of everyone’s life. Even to calculate a simple maths one can simply enter the Chat bot in ChatGPT and get the simplest answer possible in seconds. However, in the latest development, Microsoft CEO- Satya Nadella shared his daily prompts made to GPT.

Detailing on X Nadella posted, how these five prompts help him stay efficient as a leader and manager. He stressed that GPT-5 in Microsoft 365 Copilot has become part of his routine. “It’s been a few weeks since we brought GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot, and it’s quickly become part of my everyday workflow, adding a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps,” his tweet read.

First Prompt Helps Anticipate Key Meeting Topics

The first prompt Nadella shared was: “Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting.” This instruction analyses past emails, chats, and meetings with a colleague to predict likely priorities.

It enables executives to anticipate issues, align strategies, and identify unresolved concerns. By reviewing communication history, the AI offers an organized preview of what could arise. This saves time leaders usually spend manually reviewing notes. Nadella uses this prompt to enter meetings prepared, with potential questions already addressed in advance.

Second Prompt Generates Project Updates Automatically

The second prompt Nadella shared read: “Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers.”

This prompt allows Copilot to compile a detailed project update across multiple platforms. It reviews emails and meetings, compares KPIs against targets, highlights risks, and tracks competitor moves. It also suggests answers to challenging questions that stakeholders may raise. This tool ensures managers can present well-structured updates without collecting scattered inputs manually. Nadella uses this feature to streamline communication during project reviews and stakeholder discussions.

Third Prompt Reviews Product Launch Readiness

The third prompt Nadella presented was: “Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability.” This request checks project progress by analyzing engineering reports, pilot test results, and associated risks.

The AI then calculates a probability score to measure readiness. This helps leaders assess accountability and evaluate the likelihood of meeting critical deadlines. Nadella applies this prompt when reviewing product launches, ensuring decision-making relies on updated and data-driven insights. It allows teams to track schedules and act on risk factors before major deadlines approach.

Fourth Prompt Tracks Time Spent on Projects

Nadella’s fourth prompt read: “Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions.” This request enables Copilot to audit calendar events and emails, organizing them into project categories.

Each category shows a percentage of time spent and a short description. This acts as a personal time tracker for leaders, helping them identify where their focus lies. Nadella uses this to compare time spent against strategic goals. It highlights areas where managers may need to shift priorities.

Fifth Prompt Prepares Leaders for Meetings Quickly

The final prompt Nadella highlighted was: “Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions.” This instruction begins from a specific email and builds a meeting preparation brief. Copilot compares the email content with earlier team discussions, then creates talking points, action items, and relevant context.

This helps executives attend meetings fully informed, without additional preparation time. Nadella relies on this prompt to remain proactive in discussions. It reduces time spent preparing manually while ensuring leaders do not miss critical context in conversations.

