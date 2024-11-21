Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
“Harms Reputation”Kharge Seeks JPC Probe After US Indicts Adani

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a thorough Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group's operations, including its foreign investments.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a thorough Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group’s operations, including its foreign investments. He emphasized the need to investigate and dismantle the alleged nexus involving billionaires, bureaucrats, and “certain politicians.”

Allegations of Bribery and Overpricing

The demand comes in light of US federal prosecutors alleging that Adani Green engaged in bribery to secure commitments from power distribution companies in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and potentially Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir to purchase solar power at inflated rates.

Adani Group Denies Claims

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless and asserting compliance with all laws.

Tarnished Global Image

Kharge stated that the indictment of a “top-ranking Indian businessman by a foreign country” damages India’s reputation globally. He linked the charges to the central government’s alleged policy of fostering monopolies.

Criticism of Monopolistic Policies

The Indian National Congress has been continuously objecting to unethical business practices which profiteer and promote certain individuals by implementing Modi Govt’s policy of creating monopolies in key sectors and concentrating wealth in the hands of few by giving undue favours,” Kharge posted on X.

Impact on Society and Economy

Kharge also highlighted the harm caused by this alleged nexus, stating, “This nexus severely hurts our people – poor and middle class, aspiring entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and crores of small and medium retail investors, for it widens inequalities by snatching savings and opportunities.”

Focus on Adani Group’s Founder

Echoing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Kharge stressed that the investigation should begin with Gautam Adani. “A comprehensive JPC, which not only investigates every aspect of the working of the Adani Group, the deliberate institutional erosion of the SEBI, SECI, and government bodies, and the deals of Adani Group in foreign countries, is the need of the hour,” he stated.

Call for Economic Reforms

Kharge concluded that such steps are essential to reducing economic inequalities and fostering a free market environment conducive to widespread entrepreneurship.

