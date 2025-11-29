Haryana Horror: Man Catches Mother With Lover, Kills Both & Drives Their Bodies to Police Station

A shocking double murder from Haryana has stunned the nation after a man allegedly killed his mother and her lover upon catching them together, as per Haryana Police. According to officials, after the crime unfolded in Sirsa’s Sikanderpur village late Thursday night, the accused loaded the bodies and drove directly to the police station. The chilling incident has raised widespread outrage and sparked intense discussions about honour, rage, and the brutality of the crime.

How Did the Son Discover His Mother’s Alleged Affair?

Police officials said that 25-year-old Raj Kumar allegedly walked in to find his mother and a neighbour in a compromising situation inside their home. The victims were identified as 42-year-old Anguri Devi and 55-year-old Lekh Raj.

Why Man Surrender After Killing Mother & Her Lover?



Sirsa police reported that Raj Kumar arrived at the Sadar police station on Friday morning and confessed to killing his mother and her neighbour, alleging that the two had been involved in an extramarital relationship for the past 15 years.

A senior police officer said, “He brought the bodies of the duo in his pickup vehicle and parked his vehicle in the police station.”

How Did Man Kill Mother & His Lover?

According to the police, the man, Raj Kumar, confessed to having killed his mother and her lover by using a cloth. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and the accused was arrested for the murders.

The officer added, ‘The accused said that his family members told his mother to stay away from Lekh Raj but she continued her extramarital affair.”