‘He Attempted to Legitimise Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleges Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Had Pakistan Links, Worked for Pak Agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over alleged links between his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, claiming that the Congress leader had tried to “legitimise” the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma alleged that Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi was employed in Pakistan between March 18, 2011, and March 17, 2012, and further claimed that her family maintained close connections with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma Flags Viral Pak Embassy Photo, Calls It ‘Unprecedented’

The Assam CM said, “I was in Singapore with a proposal to invest in Assam. At that time, this photo went viral, showing Assam’s MP Gaurav Gogoi taking some youth to the Pakistan Embassy. Abdul Basit was the then High Commissioner of Pakistan to India. In a manner, he attempted to legitimise Pakistan. If you see this photo in the backdrop of the Kargil War, Captain Jintu Gogoi from Assam sacrificed himself for the nation. Several others sacrificed themselves to the nation.”

Terming it an unprecedented incident, Sarma said, “Everyone knows about our relations with Pakistan and how the people of the country stood behind the PM during Operation Sindoor. This shows the sentiments of the country. I don’t think any other Congress leader ever visited Pakistan with a delegation like this. For a long time, I thought that the picture was photoshopped. But after two to three days, Congress leaders started endorsing it. Then I realised that this picture is true. Then we opened up the entire investigation because it cannot be isolated.”

Assam Cabinet Seeks Central Probe Into Gogoi’s Wife’s Pakistan Links

Further, he stated that the state cabinet has decided that the matter should be investigated by a central agency. He said the case will be transferred to the Centre once the state receives an affirmative response.

Sarma said, “Followed by this, Abdul Basit paid a visit to Assam also. But an Ambassador can always come, I don’t want to go on for long. But following this picture, he came to Assam also. Then we tried to lift the veil, and there must be something more. We searched and found that Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, was working in Pakistan from March 18, 2011, to March 17, 2012. Then we searched further on different open source and social media. We found that the family is very closely connected with a person called Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. She worked in Pakistan, and during that period, they became very close to a Pakistani gentleman called Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.”

“These are very important allegations. When a sitting MP and the Deputy Leader of the Congress party is involved in it, it becomes more and more serious. The investigation was done by Assam Police SIT, a case was registered at our CID Police Station. Yesterday, after going through the report, the state cabinet was of the opinion that this matter should be investigated by a central agency, and we have decided to refer the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation. Case will be transferred to the Central Government once we get an affirmative reply from the Central Government,” the Chief Minister added.

Assam CM Questions Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s Role

On Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the transfer of the SIT probe to a central agency.

He also questioned Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s legitimacy as an environmentalist. The Assam CM said, “He (Ali Tauqeer Sheikh) was never an environmentalist; he was holding fort for Pakistan on the Indus Water Treaty and other related issues of the current region of conflict between India and Pakistan.”

Earlier on January 28, CM Sarma revealed details from a SIT report, which he said allegedly proves Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi’s “direct link with Pakistan”.

Chief Minister said the SIT report pertained to a case registered against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, along with Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi, and alleged links to Pakistan.

“The SIT has given the proof that three persons have a direct link with Pakistan – Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Elizabeth Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi. After seeing the presentation, our cabinet ministers were shocked,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

The row began in February last year, when the Assam Chief Minister said that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had visited India at least 18 times. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had also fired back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the allegations against the Chief Minister.

