Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
Heavy Snowfall Shuts Down Roads In Himachal Pradesh, Cold Sweeps Through Jammu And Kashmir

Shimla saw the highest number of road closures at 123, followed by 36 in Lahaul and Spiti, and 25 in Kullu.

Severe snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on Christmas Day disrupted normal life, with 226 roads, including three national highways, blocked due to heavy accumulation of snow.

According to officials, Shimla saw the highest number of road closures at 123, followed by 36 in Lahaul and Spiti, and 25 in Kullu.

Several major routes, including Attari-Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu, Khab Sangam in Kinnaur, and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti, remain inaccessible. Additionally, power supply was disrupted in many areas after 173 transformers stopped functioning, reported PTI.

IMD Issues Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more snowfall and rain for isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Shimla, from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. The heaviest precipitation is expected on Saturday.

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ warning for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, and Hamirpur. A ‘yellow’ warning was also issued for dense fog in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi on Thursday and Sunday.

Jot, one of the coldest regions in Himachal Pradesh, continues to experience freezing temperatures, adding to the woes of residents and travelers alike.

Srinagar Freezes Amid Chillai-Kalan

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the 40-day harsh winter period known as Chillai-Kalan has gripped the region. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -7.3°C on Wednesday, with the IMD predicting a further drop of 2-3 degrees in the coming days.

While the weather is expected to remain dry in the valley from December 29 to 31, light snowfall is likely in higher altitudes on New Year’s Eve. From January 1-4, scattered snowfall may occur across parts of Kashmir.

Despite the disruptions, the heavy snowfall has drawn tourists to Himachal Pradesh’s popular destinations such as Shimla and Manali, bringing Christmas cheer to local businesses.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

