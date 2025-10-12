LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista went viral after theatrically mocking CM Mamata Banerjee by pretending to call her through a non-functional hydrant to highlight the failure of the Har Ghar Jal scheme in hill areas. Bista slammed the Bengal government for neglect and poor disaster response.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PHOTO: X)
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 16:49:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

To symbolically and theatrically criticise her government, the Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has personally assaulted the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her government of the failure to provide the so-called Har Ghar Jal scheme in the hilly areas.

Darjeeling MP slams Mamata Banerjee

A video in which Raju Bista makes his unsuccessful attempt to make a telephonic call to Mamata Banerjee using a water hydrant that does not work has gone viral on social media without a date.

In the video, holding a hydrant pipe to his ear, Bista is complaining about the non-functioning water scheme when calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He even makes a direct attack, a jab at Banerjee, when he yells, Hello Didi, can you hear me? to attract attention to the unproductiveness of the infrastructure in terms of supplying the water.

The incident was dramatic and had no real message but was laughed at by people.

Why Is Raju Bista Angry?

As Bista, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put it, the act was meant to exaggerate the disregard of the government in taking care of the hill regions. According to The Voice of Sikkim, according to Bista, at least the hydrant is more receptive than the state government.

The key point of the criticism by Bista is the alleged failure to deliver on the flagship project of the Union government, the Har Ghar Jal, to deliver piped water supply to all households in the hills of Darjeeling. He stated that even with state commitments and federal assistance, some of Darjeeling’s localities continue to perceive traditional sources or are unserviceable in part.

The MP recently travelled to the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to ensure the most affected districts are given central aid. Bista informed News18 that this is the moment when the Centre and the State have to work together and take action.

Bista did, however, claim that CM Mamata Banerjee was not carrying out relief work, but allowed her party members and the infiltrators to attack BJP leaders.

He also accused the Chief Minister of not declaring the floods a State Disaster, saying that this has made North Bengal unable to get government funds that could be used in the rehabilitation. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Releases First List Of 51 Candidates, Check Full List Here

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Darjeeling MPhome-hero-pos-15latest viral videomamata banerjeeRaju Bista

RELATED News

‘Girls Shouldn’t Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Durgapur Gangrape Case
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s Taj Mahal Visit Called Off: Here’s What We Know So Far
Operation Blue Star Was The Wrong Way To Retrieve Golden Temple, Says P Chidambaram
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?

LATEST NEWS

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: How To Book Tickets For India vs Singapore, Check Details
Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Norway's Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
‘Couldn’t Even Afford Clothes’ Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory
Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’
‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS