‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral

To symbolically and theatrically criticise her government, the Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has personally assaulted the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her government of the failure to provide the so-called Har Ghar Jal scheme in the hilly areas.

Darjeeling MP slams Mamata Banerjee

A video in which Raju Bista makes his unsuccessful attempt to make a telephonic call to Mamata Banerjee using a water hydrant that does not work has gone viral on social media without a date.

In the video, holding a hydrant pipe to his ear, Bista is complaining about the non-functioning water scheme when calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He even makes a direct attack, a jab at Banerjee, when he yells, Hello Didi, can you hear me? to attract attention to the unproductiveness of the infrastructure in terms of supplying the water.

BJP MP Raju Bista Trolling the Only Women CM of India how dare he…😡😡😭😭

The incident was dramatic and had no real message but was laughed at by people.

Why Is Raju Bista Angry?

As Bista, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put it, the act was meant to exaggerate the disregard of the government in taking care of the hill regions. According to The Voice of Sikkim, according to Bista, at least the hydrant is more receptive than the state government.

The key point of the criticism by Bista is the alleged failure to deliver on the flagship project of the Union government, the Har Ghar Jal, to deliver piped water supply to all households in the hills of Darjeeling. He stated that even with state commitments and federal assistance, some of Darjeeling’s localities continue to perceive traditional sources or are unserviceable in part.

The MP recently travelled to the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to ensure the most affected districts are given central aid. Bista informed News18 that this is the moment when the Centre and the State have to work together and take action.

Bista did, however, claim that CM Mamata Banerjee was not carrying out relief work, but allowed her party members and the infiltrators to attack BJP leaders.

He also accused the Chief Minister of not declaring the floods a State Disaster, saying that this has made North Bengal unable to get government funds that could be used in the rehabilitation.

