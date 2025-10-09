LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Releases First List Of 51 Candidates, Check Full List Here

The Jan Suraaj Party, launched by Kishor after his “Jan Suraaj Padyatra” across Bihar, aims to present itself as a clean, development-driven alternative in state politics.

Prashant Kishor (Image source: ANI)
Prashant Kishor (Image source: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 9, 2025 17:06:31 IST

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday announced its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming two-phase Bihar Assembly election. The list includes a mix of professionals, former officials, and academicians.

The list includes mathematicians, doctors, retired police officers, and bureaucrats. About 16 percent of the announced candidates are Muslims, while 17 per cent belong to extremely backward communities.

Among the most prominent names is renowned mathematician KC Sinha, who has authored several textbooks used in schools across Bihar and other states for decades. Sinha, a former Vice Chancellor of Patna University, will contest from the Kumhrar constituency.

Another key figure is senior advocate YB Giri, who will represent Jan Suraaj from Manjhi. Giri has handled several high-profile cases in the Patna High Court and previously served as Additional Advocate General of Bihar and Additional Solicitor General of India for central government matters.

In Muzaffarpur, the party has fielded Dr Amit Kumar Das, an alumnus of Patna Medical College and Hospital. Dr Das, along with his wife, runs a hospital in the city and has been active in taking healthcare services to rural areas.

Notably, Prashant Kishor’s own name is missing from the first list, keeping speculation alive about whether he will contest. Kishor has earlier hinted at contesting either from Raghopur, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s constituency, or from Kargahar, his home seat. However, the inclusion of Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey) as the candidate from Kargahar suggests Kishor may be leaning toward Raghopur.

The Jan Suraaj Party, launched by Kishor after his “Jan Suraaj Padyatra” across Bihar, aims to present itself as a clean, development-driven alternative in state politics.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav Playing Freebie? Promises One Government Job Per Household If RJD Wins: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

QUICK LINKS