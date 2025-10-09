LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Tejashwi Yadav Playing Freebie? Promises One Government Job Per Household If RJD Wins: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced a major election promise, pledging that one person from every household in Bihar without a government job will be employed if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power. Speaking in Patna, Yadav said a new law guaranteeing employment will be introduced within 20 days of forming the government and fully implemented within 20 months.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 9, 2025 14:35:44 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced a key poll promise on Thursday, pledging that one person from every household in Bihar without a government job will be employed if the Mahagathbandhan returns to power. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav said the new government would introduce a law guaranteeing employment within 20 days of taking office and implement the scheme across the state within 20 months. He stated that this initiative aims to ensure at least one government job in every home.

Employment Law Within 20 Days

Yadav outlined a clear timeline for the proposed employment plan. “We will make a new act for this within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” he said.

The RJD leader added that his government would prioritize job creation over allowances or subsidies. His statement drew strong attention as Bihar continues to face one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

“Not a Jumla, Based on Data,” Says Tejashwi Yadav

Rejecting criticism that his promise was an election gimmick, Yadav said his announcement was supported by verified data. “This is my pledge. This can be done. This is no jumlebaazi,” he asserted. Yadav also highlighted that the people of Bihar are looking for change. “Along with social justice, we will ensure economic justice for every citizen. Determination is all that is required to achieve this,” he said, adding that several parties had copied RJD’s employment promises.

The announcement came just weeks ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November. The 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will go to polls in two phases November 6 and November 11 and counting will take place on November 14. The RJD, a key player in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, has started its campaign with a strong focus on employment, development, and youth empowerment.

RJD Targets Nitish Kumar Government Over Unemployment

Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to provide sufficient employment opportunities. He said the ruling government had relied on “unemployment allowance” schemes instead of creating stable jobs. “Our goal is to create employment, not dependency,” Yadav said. He emphasized that his party’s priority would be to provide sustainable jobs for Bihar’s youth through transparent and merit-based recruitment drives.

Ahead of the elections, the Election Commission released the final electoral roll for Bihar, listing 7.42 crore registered voters. The total number of voters stood at 7.89 crore in June this year. According to the Election Commission’s press release, around 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, bringing the total number of electors in the final roll to 7.24 crore as of August 1, 2025.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 2:35 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Election 2025government jobtejashwi yadav

