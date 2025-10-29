LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers
LIVE TV
Home > India > High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

The Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court stayed the state’s order banning gatherings over ten people before the RSS march, ruling it prima facie violates citizens’ fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b).

Karnataka High Court Halts Crowd Ban Ahead of RSS March, Upholds Right to Peaceful Assembly (Pc: X)
Karnataka High Court Halts Crowd Ban Ahead of RSS March, Upholds Right to Peaceful Assembly (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 29, 2025 03:02:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

A strong interim reprimand has been given by the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court to a recent state government order that, in effect, stultified assembly right. This order of the State Government banned the public gathering of more than ten people, which was termed as ‘unlawful assembly’ in the new criminal code.

This was issued prior to the RSS route march scheduled. An interim stay was granted on the said direction by a single-judge bench upon a petition that contended the all-encompassing restrictions as atrociously infringing fundamental rights.

The court observed that the government order seems to prima facie infringe Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully to a citizen, respectively. The judicial involvement halts the attempt of the government to wide repression over gathering in public places throughout the state.

Constitutional Rights And State Power

The essence of the court ruling is to weigh constitutional rights with what appears to be the exercise of public nuisance powers by the state.

The very wide-ranging order of the state was questioned as one that had grown arbitrary in defining even innocuous instances of assemble-men- to-wit; a small gathering of people in a public park-as an illegal assembly. 

The stay granted by the High Court has reaffirmed the position that fundamental rights, such as the freedom to assemble, cannot be suspended by an administrative edict that is unreasonable and lacking particulars for justification.

The court has virtually put into question the necessity for such a stringent blanket measure in a situation where the available police mechanisms for restoration of law and order exist.

Legal Challenge To Gathering Ban

In the original petition, the case against the government mandate asserted that an administrative order cannot subdue the core guarantees conferred by the Constitution.

It was argued that a ruling that would consider any gathering with more than ten people, unless permission were obtained priorly, as automatically “unlawful” is overly sweeping and patently unreasonable.

Especially in regard to the upcoming RSS march in Chittapur, the order was seen by its critics as a deliberate effort to curb certain groups’ political and social actions.

The stay, while interim in nature, brings protection to various organizations; therefore, the right to Path Sanchalan (route march) and other forms of peaceful public expression shall be secured until the adjudication of this matter proceeds in a full-length way.

Also Read: “Presence Or Absence Of Hymenal Tear Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault”: Delhi High Court

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Article 19karnataka high courtRSS march

RELATED News

Delhi Metro Upgrade: DMRC To Expand Platforms At 32 Stations To Ease Rush Hour Chaos And Cut Congestion

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

October 29 School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed In These States Due To Cyclone Montha, Check Full List

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

LATEST NEWS

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

Fire Erupts In Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah Zone, Swift Action Prevents Tragedy, No Casualties Reported

England Cricket Legend James Anderson Knighted At Windsor Castle In A Historic Honour For The Fast-Bowling Icon

Netanyahu Orders Fierce Gaza Strikes After Hamas Ceasefire Breach And Shocking Hostage Plot Allegations

Turkey Peace Talks Collapse, Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Boils Toward War

Cyclone Montha: Internet Flooded With Spine-Chilling Videos, Watch Here

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

When Will Delhi Conduct Third Cloud Seeding? Environment Minister Sirsa Shares Big Update

Disturbing Viral Video: Doctor Extracts Live Cockroach From Little Boy’s Ear In Cambodia, The Visuals Will Leave You Stunned

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense
High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense
High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense
High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

QUICK LINKS