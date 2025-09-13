Himachal Pradesh: NIFT graduate Akshita Sharma presents artwork to CM Sukhu
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 23:20:07 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13(ANI): National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi graduate Akshita Sharma on Saturday presented an artwork to Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to the CMO statement, the artwork, inspired by the mud-washed walls of Lahaul and Spiti, blends earth with essence and incorporates agate and jasper stones traditionally used in Himalayan jewellery.

These stones, embedded into the surface, serve not only as cultural markers but also as carriers of grounding and protective energies. The Chief Minister lauded Akshita’s efforts, congratulating her for reviving heritage crafts, curating meaningful cultural showcases and creating new product lines that celebrate Himachal’s rich traditions.

A 2016 graduate of NIFT Delhi, Akshita Sharma is a designer and creative consultant working at the intersection of craft, culture and contemporary design. Over the past five years, she has collaborated with artisan clusters and government bodies across Himachal Pradesh. Her practice spans design interventions, artisan empowerment, exhibition curation, and market linkages, with a strong focus on sustainability and storytelling.

From reviving the hemp Pulla craft in Gadagushaini to curating gifts for the Prime Minister, the President of India, and spiritual leader Sadhguru, Akshita has been at the forefront of showcasing Himachal’s heritage in modern contexts. She also represented the state at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Continuing her mission, Akshita works closely with institutions, startups, and artisan communities to ensure that craft remains a living and evolving part of everyday life in her home state.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Himachal CM Sukhu chaired a review meeting of the Medical Education Department and stated that the State Government will bring significant improvements to all medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh within one year.

According to a release, CM Sukhu stated that this will ensure people have access to advanced healthcare facilities within the State itself, without the need to travel outside for treatment.

The Chief Minister said that the government is streamlining the functioning of medical colleges. Robotic surgery has already been introduced at Chamiyana Super-Speciality Hospital and Tanda Medical College, and the facility will be gradually extended to other medical colleges across the State in a phased manner.

Reviewing the availability of staff, equipment, and machinery in all medical colleges, the CM said the government is installing modern medical machines and assured that there is no shortage of funds for strengthening health services. (ANI)

