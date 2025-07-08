Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen

Amid the unrelenting monsoon wrath, Himachal Pradesh keeps fighting desolation with the death toll from rain events at 80 since June 20, the state‘s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. Of these, 52 were from disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods, while 28 were linked to road accidents, electrocution, and other causes. While the state is facing flooding from landslides and rivers, one remarkable act of vigilance saved an entire village in Mandi district, the hardest-hit district up to this point.

A Dog’s Bark Saves 67 Villagers in Mandi

On the night of June 30, in Siyathi village of Dharampur, a dog’s instinct helped avert a tragedy. Narendra, a resident, was awakened by the dog’s barking. On investigating, he noticed a crack in the wall and water entering his house. Realising the danger, he quickly woke others and alerted the entire village. Moments later, a landslide flattened nearly a dozen houses. Thanks to the dog’s warning, 67 villagers escaped unhurt. Now, only 4–5 houses remain visible the rest lie buried under debris.

Flash Flood Risk in 7 Districts, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued

The meteorological department has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts within the next 24 hours. A ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued, valid till next Monday.

Between June 20 and July 7, the state witnessed:

23 flash floods

19 cloudbursts

16 landslides

From June 1 to July 8, Himachal received 203.2 mm of rain, surpassing the normal average of 152.6 mm. Districts like Mandi (110% excess), Shimla (89%), and Una (86%) saw particularly intense rainfall.

Massive Losses Across Himachal’s Hill Districts

Mandi, with 17 rain-related deaths, is the most affected, followed by Kangra with 11 deaths. The SDMA has reported:

128 injuries

320 houses completely damaged

38 houses partially damaged

Over 10,000 livestock deaths

Public infrastructure losses worth ₹692.65 crore

Essential services have been disrupted too. As of July 7:

225 roads are blocked (153 in Mandi alone)

163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes have been impacted

Relief, Rescue Measures in Full Swing

Relief efforts led by NDRF and SDRF are underway. Multiple relief camps have been established, and rescue operations continue in affected zones. The SDMA has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks, steep slopes, and under-construction areas. Authorities continue to monitor the situation round-the-clock and are offering support to families affected by the deluge.

