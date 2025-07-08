LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > India > Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen

Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen

Himachal Pradesh faces monsoon fury with 80 deaths since June 20. Mandi sees worst impact; dog saves 67 villagers from landslide. Flash flood risk in 7 districts, yellow alert issued. Roads, power, and water supply hit; relief operations ongoing.

Himachal Pradesh rain deaths climb to 80 as landslides and floods wreak havoc; 67 saved by dog in Mandi. Flash flood alerts, yellow warnings, and rescue operations continue statewide.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 22:31:50 IST

Amid the unrelenting monsoon wrath, Himachal Pradesh keeps fighting desolation with the death toll from rain events at 80 since June 20, the states State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. Of these, 52 were from disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods, while 28 were linked to road accidents, electrocution, and other causes. While the state is facing flooding from landslides and rivers, one remarkable act of vigilance saved an entire village in Mandi district, the hardest-hit district up to this point.

A Dog’s Bark Saves 67 Villagers in Mandi

On the night of June 30, in Siyathi village of Dharampur, a dog’s instinct helped avert a tragedy. Narendra, a resident, was awakened by the dog’s barking. On investigating, he noticed a crack in the wall and water entering his house. Realising the danger, he quickly woke others and alerted the entire village. Moments later, a landslide flattened nearly a dozen houses. Thanks to the dog’s warning, 67 villagers escaped unhurt. Now, only 4–5 houses remain visible the rest lie buried under debris.

Flash Flood Risk in 7 Districts, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued

The meteorological department has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts within the next 24 hours. A ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued, valid till next Monday.

Between June 20 and July 7, the state witnessed:

  • 23 flash floods

  • 19 cloudbursts

  • 16 landslides

From June 1 to July 8, Himachal received 203.2 mm of rain, surpassing the normal average of 152.6 mm. Districts like Mandi (110% excess), Shimla (89%), and Una (86%) saw particularly intense rainfall.

Massive Losses Across Himachal’s Hill Districts

Mandi, with 17 rain-related deaths, is the most affected, followed by Kangra with 11 deaths. The SDMA has reported:

  • 128 injuries

  • 320 houses completely damaged

  • 38 houses partially damaged

  • Over 10,000 livestock deaths

  • Public infrastructure losses worth ₹692.65 crore

Essential services have been disrupted too. As of July 7:

  • 225 roads are blocked (153 in Mandi alone)

  • 163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes have been impacted

Relief, Rescue Measures in Full Swing

Relief efforts led by NDRF and SDRF are underway. Multiple relief camps have been established, and rescue operations continue in affected zones. The SDMA has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks, steep slopes, and under-construction areas. Authorities continue to monitor the situation round-the-clock and are offering support to families affected by the deluge.

ALSO READ: FATF: Terrorists Bought Explosives From Amazon For Pulwama Attack, PayPal Used In Gorakhnath Temple Case

Tags: Himachal flash flood alertHimachal Pradesh cloudburstHimachal rain deaths 2025Mandi landslide news

More News

Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen
Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts
Will Donald Trump Extend Deadline For Reciprocal Tariffs? Here’s What US President Says
SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka
Asian Championships 2025: Indian Under-15 Wrestling Teams Claim Glory In Bishkek
JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st
OnePlus Unveils Nord 5 Along With Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 In India: Check Best Features
Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation
Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?