With reports of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) spreading rapidly in China, Delhi health authorities have issued a comprehensive advisory to tackle potential health challenges. The initiative, led by Director General of Health Services Dr. Vandana Bagga, focuses on preparedness not just for HMPV but also for other respiratory viruses, ensuring the city is ready for any situation.

Meeting to Assess Preparedness

Dr. Vandana Bagga convened a crucial meeting with chief district medical officers and the state program officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Sunday. The discussion revolved around preventive measures, surveillance systems, and resource readiness in hospitals across the city.

Hospitals have been instructed to:

All cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) must be reported through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Enforce Isolation Protocols: Strict isolation measures and universal precautions are mandatory for suspected HMPV cases to prevent further transmission.

Strict isolation measures and universal precautions are mandatory for suspected HMPV cases to prevent further transmission. Maintain Records: Proper documentation of SARI cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases is essential.

Focus on Medication and Supplies To Prevent HMPV

To prepare for a potential rise in cases, hospitals have been asked to ensure the availability of:

Paracetamol for fever management.

Antihistamines and bronchodilators to alleviate respiratory symptoms.

Cough syrups for treating mild cases.

Oxygen supplies for severe cases.

Concerns Around HMPV

While there has been no significant surge in respiratory illnesses in India as of January 2, the advisory comes in the wake of increased respiratory cases reported in China. This proactive approach aims to mitigate any health risks in the capital city.

Understanding HMPV

HMPV is not a new virus; it has been known for over two decades. According to Dr. Suresh Gupta, a pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital:

“Children rarely require hospitalization as the infection is generally mild.”

The virus tends to appear more during winter and behaves similarly to the influenza virus.

Dr. Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, added:

“HMPV has been observed in India multiple times during winters, and so far, the cases have been mild.”

Simple Measures to Prevent HMPV

Health experts emphasize that preventing HMPV is possible with simple hygiene practices:

Frequent Handwashing: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water. Avoid Touching the Face: Refrain from touching your face with unwashed hands. Minimize Contact: Avoid close interaction with individuals showing symptoms of illness.

A Proactive Approach Towards HMPV for Delhi

The Delhi health department’s initiative highlights the importance of preparedness in managing health challenges. While the situation is under control, the measures taken are a reminder of the importance of vigilance, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisory serves as a timely precaution to ensure Delhi is equipped to handle any rise in respiratory illnesses, prioritizing the health and safety of its residents.