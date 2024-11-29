Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
How Can He Be Involved?: Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Adani Bribery Charges, Clarifies SECI's Involvement

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to file a ₹100 crore defamation case against media houses for publishing false claims associating him with the Adani case. He demands retraction within 48 hours.

How Can He Be Involved?: Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Adani Bribery Charges, Clarifies SECI’s Involvement

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has outright denied allegations of bribery in a solar power deal during his tenure, responding to accusations related to an indictment by the US Department of Justice.

The allegations, tied to an indictment by the US Department of Justice, claim that bribes were discussed or promised but couldn’t show any actual payments made to Indian government officials by Adani Group executives.

Clarification On Solar Power Deal

Addressing the issue, Reddy emphasized that the entire matter stemmed from a proposal by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). He stated, “How can anyone be involved beyond SECI’s proposal? The origin is SECI’s letter. Had SECI not proposed the cheapest power tariff of Rs 2.45 per unit and waived inter-state transmission charges, none of this would have happened.”

Reddy pointed out that the agreements included SECI, DISCOMs of Andhra Pradesh, and the state government, and that it was a mutual understanding between the central and state governments. “This is where the story begins and ends,” he added.

Preparations For Defamation Suit Against Media Houses

In a strong rebuttal, Reddy announced his decision to issue defamation notices to media houses that spread “false narratives” about the case. He said, “We will serve defamation notices to these media houses. If they fail to respond within 48 hours, we will proceed legally. I will sue them for more than Rs 100 crores.”

Targeting Political Rivals

Reddy did seize the moment to also question his political opponent, ex-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the “TDP-friendly media”. He explained comparisons to Gujarat’s rates to be misleading, pointing out quoted prices in Gujarat reflect post-covid adjustments and a set of unique cost structures.

He further elaborated on his government’s success stories, which include the establishment of infrastructure projects such as three ports and 17 medical colleges. He also talked about welfare reforms, including direct benefit transfers and rural development programs, which form part of his government’s agenda for inclusive growth and wealth creation.

In a statement, the YSR Congress Party defended Reddy, pointing out that the tariff in question was the lowest ever for Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs. They also pointed to the central government’s incentive of waiving inter-state transmission charges as evidence of the deal’s legitimacy.

The party termed the bribery allegations baseless, reiterating that the solar power agreement was a transparent and cost-effective arrangement benefiting the state and its people.

Filed under

adani group Defamation Suit Gautam Adani jagan mohan reddy national news

