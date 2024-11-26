How King’s Choice In Udaipur Turned Brothers Into Bitter Rivals, Plunging Royal Family Into Chaos

The royal family of Mewar, as they trace their lineage back to the legendary Maharana Pratap, is now entangled in a bitter dispute that has attracted national attention. It started as a property dispute between the heirs of Maharana Bhupal Singh, the 19th Maharana of Mewar, but soon escalated into open hostility, ripping the royal family apart and overshadowing its legacy with conflict.

Maharana Bhupal Singh, who had no biological children, adopted Bhagwat Singh to inherit him. Bhagwat Singh, who would later be crowned Maharana, had two sons: Mahendra Singh and Arvind Singh. Seeds of discord were laid when Bhagwat Singh leased and sold parts of the royal family’s vast properties between 1963 and 1983, including the iconic landmarks such as Lake Palace, Jag Mandir, and City Palace Museum.

As disillusioned by his father’s actions, Mahendra Singh brought a legal case in 1983, demanding equal distribution of ancestral properties, challenging the primogeniture rule which favored the eldest son as the sole heir. Bhagwat Singh opposed this, declaring the properties indivisible.

What Was The Turning Point?

In a dramatic bid, Bhagwat Singh did not mention Mahendra Singh in his will and nominated his younger son, Arvind Singh Mewar, as the executor of all the family properties. Bhagwat Singh died in November 1984. The royal family was split. Mahendra Singh was ritually crowned as the elder son, but the valuable possessions, such as prime properties, were given to Arvind Singh.

This action made things even worse. Mahendra Singh’s son, Vishvraj Singh, was eventually enthroned at Chittorgarh in a ritualistic ceremony. But the rivalries flared up again as Vishvraj tried to enter the City Palace at Udaipur. The doors were shut, and a battle broke out between his supporters and security forces.

Battles At City Palace

The property dispute escalated when the entry to City Palace was barred to Vishvraj Singh, with the crowd reacting strongly in his favor. Protesters tried storming the palace which led to a violent clash in which stone pelting and injuries were reported. Bottles and stones were hurled, and the stand-off continued into late night hours.

VISHVRAJ SINGH ultimately returned to his house, but the episode revealed the deep cracks in the royal family.

The Mewar royal family’s storied past, founded on bravery and cohesion, has now been hit hard with the very reality of internal conflict. What used to be a source of pride for Rajasthan is now a playground for who will have control over what property and for power.

