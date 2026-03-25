How To Get A New PNG Connection? Check Different Methods Here, As Government Asks To Switch To Piped Natural Gas Amid West Asia Conflict

NEW PNG RULE: In a move that may alter the cooking habits of millions of households across the country, the government has ordered that LPG supply will be stopped if consumers do not opt for piped natural gas if available. The countdown for this new rule has begun.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a new order on March 24. Households would now have to opt for PNG within three months of being notified. This is not an advisory. This is an order.

The reason for this order is not hard to find. The country is facing an LPG shortage due to the ongoing war in West Asia. This has disrupted LPG supplies from these regions.

The government is now nudging consumers to opt for PNG. This is seen as a reliable alternative due to diversified sourcing and availability.

Unlike LPG cylinders, PNG is supplied to kitchens via a pipeline.

What does the new rule say?

The order is very clear. Once a consumer is notified by an authorized entity about the availability of PNG, there is no choice. “The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months from the date of the communication,” the order reads.

How To Apply For A PNG Connection

Though LPG cylinders are still in use, natural gas is also being provided through pipes, especially in cities like Delhi. If you are using or want to use it, here are different ways of applying for a PNG connection:

Online: You can visit Indraprastha Gas Limited’s website or other companies’ websites, fill out the “New PNG Connection” form, and submit it.

Mobile App: You can also use mobile apps for easy registration and login.

Customer Care: You can contact companies like Adani Total Gas through their customer care numbers and register your request.

Offline: You can visit their office, submit your documents, and fill out the application form.

Society Tie-Ups: Some builders or RWA associations of societies are also tied up with companies for easy connections.

As more and more pipelines are being laid, it is better to apply for a PNG connection at an early stage so that you can use this safe and easy means of cooking.

How is a PNG gas made?

PNG gas is produced by extracting gas from underground oil and gas wells and treating it by removing impurities from the gas. The gas is then supplied through high-pressure gas pipes to the gas stations, where the pressure is lowered and the gas is supplied directly to the consumer through the PNG network.

Key Aspects of PNG Production and Distribution:

Composition: PNG gas is composed mainly of Methane which is lighter than air and a clean fuel.

Source: PNG gas is sourced from both local offshore/onshore fields and imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Treatment: During the treatment process, impurities are removed from the gas to maintain high purity.

Supply Chain: The gas extracted from the field is supplied through a high-pressure gas transmission pipeline to a City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

Distribution: Low-pressure gas pipelines, usually polyethene for underground and steel for buildings, are used for the direct supply of PNG gas to the consumer’s burner.

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