Home > India > ‘Hunger Strike Appeared To Provoke Unrest In Ladakh’: Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor On Leh Unrest| NewsX Exclusive

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor addressed the recent violent unrest, noting that while citizens have the right to protest, the 15-day hunger strike appeared to provoke violence. Police acted with patience, preventing further casualties, though around 90 people were injured. Authorities are investigating the involvement of individuals from Nepal and political groups, using social media footage as evidence.

Published By: Ajay Jandyal
Last updated: September 26, 2025 17:39:31 IST

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor addressed the recent violent unrest in an interview with NewsX. He said, “Everyone has a democratic and constitutional right to voice their opinions. However, the 15-day hunger strike appeared to provoke unrest, resulting in chaos on September 24.”

Protesters allegedly burned police vehicles and attempted to harm CRPF personnel. The LG emphasized that police acted with patience, preventing more casualties, though around 90 people were injured. Authorities have also temporarily closed schools and colleges to maintain calm, while continuing investigations to fully understand the cause and scale of the unrest.

Investigation Into Foreign and Political Involvement

The LG confirmed that authorities are investigating participants, including alleged individuals from Nepal. He said, “It is imperative to understand who was involved and where they came from.

We are actively investigating these backgrounds.” Social media footage and statements from participants are being used as evidence. Several people have already been detained. The LG highlighted Ladakh’s strategic location, bordered by Pakistan and China, stressing, “Ladakh has not witnessed such incidents before, and we will ensure this does not happen again.”

Action Against Anti-National Activities

Regarding NGOs linked to the protests, the LG confirmed investigations on Sonam Wangchuk’s organizations. He stated, “People working against the country’s best interest and unity will not be tolerated.” Authorities retrieved their FCRA licenses after identifying foreign funds worth crores. The LG also commented on development, saying, “Ladakh does not have any developmental constraints. From a budget of Rs 250 crore under J&K to Rs 6,400 crore today, infrastructure, healthcare, and education have expanded significantly.” Anti-national actions under the guise of protests will face strict scrutiny.

Development and Vigilance in Ladakh

The LG highlighted ongoing projects connecting every household by road and improving local infrastructure. He added, “Social and religious institutions, along with citizens, must uphold their responsibilities for peace and welfare.

We remain committed to development and law enforcement to ensure Ladakh progresses safely.” Apex bodies and high-power committees are scheduled to meet in the coming days, and the government continues to remain open for dialogue while prioritizing security and public order.

Must Read: Breaking: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police

