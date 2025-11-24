LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

The victim’s mother informed that her daughter had the ambition to be an intern and later go to the US for further studies.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 24, 2025 12:25:04 IST

Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

The dead body of a 38 year old female doctor living in the Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh was found in her apartment in Padmarao Nagar, Hyderabad, one Friday night. The family members called the police after knocking several times and getting no response.

Why Did Woman Doctor Rohini Commit Suicide?

A suicide note allegedly discovered at the spot indicated that the woman had been having depression and the rejection of her US visa application was one of the reasons for her plight. According to police, the first investigation suggests the doctor may have either ingested sleeping pills or injected herself with a lethal drug, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy. The victim’s mother informed that her daughter had the ambition to be an internist and later go to the US for further studies, but her mental health suffered due to the ongoing denial of visas.

What Does Local Police Say Regarding Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa?

The local police, especially from the Chilkalguda police station, have registered a case and are probing further to work out the whole scenario along with the causes. The incident has opened a Pandora’s box regarding the issues that qualified professionals have to endure if they want to relocate, the negative effect that rejection may have on one’s mental health, and most importantly, the existence of supportive networks for people who constantly have to face hardships.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:25 PM IST
