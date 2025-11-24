LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

An Indian man who travelled to Canada to visit his newborn grandchild has been jailed after authorities convicted him on charges related to the harassment of two teenage girls near a high school in Sarnia. The court ruled that his repeated attempts to approach the teens and take photographs amounted to criminal harassment.

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 24, 2025 11:56:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Canadian authorities convicted a 51-year-old Indian man, Jagjit Singh, for criminally harassing two teenage girls near a high school in Sarnia. Singh arrived in Canada in July on a six-month temporary visa to visit his newborn grandchild. The court ruled that he repeatedly approached young girls between September 8 and 11 in the school’s smoking area. Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski stated that Singh had no reason to visit the school property and emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated. Singh received a short jail term before deportation proceedings began.

Court Hears Details of Repeated Approaches Toward Teen Girls

Reports said that Singh repeatedly appeared outside the school and tried to interact with teenage girls. He approached them, attempted conversations, and persistently tried to take photographs. One girl initially refused but later agreed to a picture, hoping he would leave. Instead, Singh moved closer, sat between two girls, and signalled for more photos. After another picture was taken, he placed his arm around one of the teens. She immediately stood up and pushed his hands away because she felt uncomfortable with his actions and proximity.

Police arrested Singh on September 16 and initially charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault. Officers noted that Singh did not speak English, which created difficulties during the investigation. He secured bail shortly after his first arrest but was detained again when a second complaint emerged from the same date. Although a judge granted bail a second time, Singh spent an extra night in custody due to the unavailability of an interpreter. During the latest hearing, Singh, through an interpreter and his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but guilty to criminal harassment.

Victim Statements 

Victim impact statements from both girls were presented in court and described the emotional stress caused by the incidents. One teen said the harassment affected her sense of safety and made her feel intimidated, especially around older men. She also shared that the experience left her anxious and more cautious in public spaces.

The second teen reported that the episode harmed her mental health and created discomfort whenever she encountered unfamiliar people. Their statements highlighted the long-term effect the interaction had on their confidence and daily routines.

Canada Border Services Agency officers attended the court hearing and prepared to take custody of Singh immediately after the proceedings. The court confirmed that Singh will face deportation and will not be allowed to return to Canada. Reports said he originally booked a December 30 flight to India but planned to leave earlier because of the case.

The court also issued a three-year probation order that prohibits him from contacting the teens, approaching their neighbourhoods, or being near anyone under 16 except his newborn grandchild. He is also barred from coming within 100 metres of schools and public recreational areas.

Must Read: When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: canadahome-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

India’s New Chief Justice Surya Kant: A Look At His Legal Journey And Transformative Key Verdicts

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

After Smriti Mandhana’s Father, Fiancé Palash Muchhal Also Taken to Hospital

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India Collapse Early As South Africa Rip Through Top Order

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Infosys Share Buyback 2025: ₹18,000 Crore Opportunity And Tax Implications Explained

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Punjab Kings’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Met Gala 2026 Funding Sparks Outrage: Why Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Are Facing Backlash

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram

IND vs SA ODI: When Will KL Rahul Led India Face South Africa? Check Dates

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, November 25,2025? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation
Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation
Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation
Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

QUICK LINKS