Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Canadian authorities convicted a 51-year-old Indian man, Jagjit Singh, for criminally harassing two teenage girls near a high school in Sarnia. Singh arrived in Canada in July on a six-month temporary visa to visit his newborn grandchild. The court ruled that he repeatedly approached young girls between September 8 and 11 in the school’s smoking area. Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski stated that Singh had no reason to visit the school property and emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated. Singh received a short jail term before deportation proceedings began.

Court Hears Details of Repeated Approaches Toward Teen Girls

Reports said that Singh repeatedly appeared outside the school and tried to interact with teenage girls. He approached them, attempted conversations, and persistently tried to take photographs. One girl initially refused but later agreed to a picture, hoping he would leave. Instead, Singh moved closer, sat between two girls, and signalled for more photos. After another picture was taken, he placed his arm around one of the teens. She immediately stood up and pushed his hands away because she felt uncomfortable with his actions and proximity.

Police arrested Singh on September 16 and initially charged him with sexual interference and sexual assault. Officers noted that Singh did not speak English, which created difficulties during the investigation. He secured bail shortly after his first arrest but was detained again when a second complaint emerged from the same date. Although a judge granted bail a second time, Singh spent an extra night in custody due to the unavailability of an interpreter. During the latest hearing, Singh, through an interpreter and his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but guilty to criminal harassment.

Victim Statements

Victim impact statements from both girls were presented in court and described the emotional stress caused by the incidents. One teen said the harassment affected her sense of safety and made her feel intimidated, especially around older men. She also shared that the experience left her anxious and more cautious in public spaces.

The second teen reported that the episode harmed her mental health and created discomfort whenever she encountered unfamiliar people. Their statements highlighted the long-term effect the interaction had on their confidence and daily routines.

Canada Border Services Agency officers attended the court hearing and prepared to take custody of Singh immediately after the proceedings. The court confirmed that Singh will face deportation and will not be allowed to return to Canada. Reports said he originally booked a December 30 flight to India but planned to leave earlier because of the case.

The court also issued a three-year probation order that prohibits him from contacting the teens, approaching their neighbourhoods, or being near anyone under 16 except his newborn grandchild. He is also barred from coming within 100 metres of schools and public recreational areas.

