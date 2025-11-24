LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

Lakshmi Mittal hosted one of the most extravagant Indian weddings ever when his daughter, Vanisha Mittal, married Amit Bhatia in 2004. The celebrations in Paris featured royal venues like the Palace of Versailles, Jardin de Tuileries and Vaux-le-Vicomte. Nearly 10,000 guests attended, including top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Laxmi Mittal's Daughter Wedding Throwback
Laxmi Mittal's Daughter Wedding Throwback

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 24, 2025 11:24:57 IST

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

Indian weddings often show vibrant traditions, long celebrations and large gatherings. These features appeared on an even grander scale when business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal organised the wedding of his daughter, Vanisha Mittal, in 2004. Reports stated that he spent nearly Rs 240 crore on the ceremonies, making it one of the most expensive Indian weddings ever.

The celebrations took place over several days in Paris and included luxury venues, detailed décor, celebrity attendance and high-profile performances. The wedding drew global attention for its unmatched scale and created headlines across countries.

Laxmi Mittal’s Daughter Wedding Venues Across Paris

The Mittal family booked some of France’s most iconic and historic landmarks for different functions. The engagement ceremony took place at the Palace of Versailles, known for its royal architecture and grand halls.

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

The sangeet evening happened at Jardin de Tuileries near the Louvre Museum, where the space showcased lights, music and elaborate arrangements. The main wedding ceremony was held at the 17th-century Vaux-le-Vicomte castle, which originally belonged to the finance minister of King Louis XIV. Each venue displayed a royal setting and created a unique backdrop for the multi-day celebration.

Star-Studded Guest List from India and Abroad

The guest list featured thousands of people arriving from different parts of the world. Reports said that nearly 10,000 guests attended the ceremonies. Several Bollywood actors joined the celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla and Rani Mukerji.

Prominent business families, designers, entertainers and dignitaries also marked their presence at the events in Paris. The wide mix of international and Indian guests added to the scale of the wedding and created a gathering that matched the size of a global cultural festival.

The sangeet ceremony featured a performance by Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who reportedly received £200,000 for her act. Several Bollywood stars also performed at the events, with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Juhi Chawla presenting specially prepared acts. Farah Khan choreographed the performances for the wedding functions. The Mittal family also presented a play written by lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar. These performances brought a mix of global and Indian entertainment to the celebrations and added a large-scale show element to the wedding.

Detailed Planning and Cultural Elements

The celebrations continued over several days with carefully planned activities. The engagement event at Versailles featured a French opera and cancan dance routine. A grand feast, guided tours of the palace and late-night gatherings kept the guests occupied through the events. The mehndi function took place at Le Bristol, which designers transformed into a colourful garden with swings and floral décor. Mehndi artists flew in from India and created traditional designs for guests. Hindi music played throughout the venue, creating a festive atmosphere that matched the cultural theme of the wedding.

The main wedding ceremony at Vaux-le-Vicomte included a mandap built in the middle of a pond. More than 35 craftsmen travelled from Mumbai to construct the structure and design giant fibreglass elephants, minarets and a large pink reception area. Florists from Holland added detailed flower arrangements throughout the venue. Reports mentioned that Vanisha Mittal wore diamonds worth nearly £6 million during the celebrations. Guest hospitality included beauty treatments, spa services and mobile phones provided for convenience. Indian chef Munna Maharaj prepared a vegetarian royal feast for the attendees.

While the wedding attracted praise for its scale and design, it also drew reactions from international media. Some French journalists described the event as overly extravagant because of the large spending and use of historic French locations. Lakshmi Mittal insisted on keeping the ceremonies private and restricted media access by allowing only limited footage of the events. Despite the mixed reactions, the six-day celebration received global attention for its elaborate execution, cultural richness and luxury settings. The wedding still stands as one of the costliest and most widely discussed Indian weddings held outside India.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:24 AM IST
When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

