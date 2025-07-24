Home > India > If You Think You Can Get Away, We Will Come For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells Election Commission

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India of "enabling" electoral fraud in Karnataka and issued a stern message saying that if you think you can get away with it, you are mistaken, and we are going to come for you.

Rahul Gandhi (Credit -X)
Rahul Gandhi (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Anand Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 20:01:00 IST

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while speaking with the media at the Parliament. 

The former Congress president said that this is a serious issue as the Election Commission is not functioning as Election Commission of India. 

He said that today the poll panel made some statement that is complete nonsense, adding that the fact of the matter is that the Election Commission is not doing its job. 

“Now we have concrete 100 per cent proof of Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that we just looked at once constituency and we found this. “And I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands of thousands of new voters. How old are they 50, 45, 60 and 65, thousands and thousands of new voters in one constituency in Karnataka,” he remarked. 

He also said that voter addition, voter deletion, new voter, who are way above 18 and “we have caught them”.

“I want to send a message to the Election Commission: If you think you are going to get away with it, if your officers think they are going to get away with it, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you,” the Leader of Opposition said in a stern message to the poll panel. 

His remarks came as the opposition has been demanding for a detailed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

The opposition also held protest at the Makar Dwar in Parliament, which was also joined by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with the opposition leaders. 

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had raised alleged rigging by the ECI in Maharashtra assembly polls as it added over almost one crore voters between 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state. 

The ECI had earlier dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on Maharashtra polls and had said that electoral rolls are prepared transparently and copies were shared with the recognised parties.

