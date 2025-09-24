LIVE TV
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
Home > India > "Imagine how betrayed, disappointed people of J-K feel": Omar Abdullah on protests in Ladakh

"Imagine how betrayed, disappointed people of J-K feel": Omar Abdullah on protests in Ladakh

"Imagine how betrayed, disappointed people of J-K feel": Omar Abdullah on protests in Ladakh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 18:01:07 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the unfulfilled promise of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came after massive protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

Reacting to the violent protests in Ladakh, Chief Minister Abdullah stated that the people of Ladakh weren’t even promised statehood, and they celebrated the status of Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, yet they feel “betrayed and angry” today.

CM Abdullah emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has been demanding statehood democratically, peacefully, and responsibly, yet the promise remains unfulfilled, leaving its people feeling equally “betrayed and disappointed.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly.”

A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted as protesters clashed with the police.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, issued a video and expressed sorrow for the violence in Leh, and called for peace to prevail.

He said, “I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalised and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers…This was youth’s anger, a Gen-Z revolution…”

Sharing the video on X, Wangchuk said, “Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, “It is very unfortunate that everything has been mishandled. The way J&K is being mishandled, Ladakh is also being mishandled in a similar way. While this is true, we condemn violence and hope that the central government sitting in Delhi will sit down and talk with the people of Ladakh…”

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, “Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.”

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS