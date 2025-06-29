IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall In Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Put On Hold

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a 7-day district-wise weather forecast and 5-day weather warning for Uttarakhand. A widespread rain and the probability of intense spells in a few areas are already predicted. Due to the heavy to very heavy rain red alert, the authorities have put off the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours as a precautionary measure.

From June 29 to July 3, on the basis of the IMD forecast, scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely at the majority of locations in Uttarakhand, with slightly lower intensity predicted on July 4 and 5. During these days Chamoli, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts can expect relatively more uniform rainfall.

IMD predicts 2 Days Red Alert

On June 29 and 30 the IMD has issued a red alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain and very severe spells in places likeUttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. Other scattered areas in the other districts can also witness severe rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning.

In fact, the rain warning goes on until July 1 and 2, with very heavy to heavy rainfall forecast at scattered places in all the districts. The focus moves to Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Dehradun, and Tehri, that are likely to receive especially heavy showers on July 3.

Due to the worsening weather conditions Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey declared the Char Dham Yatra temporary closure. Pilgrims who are heading to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been stopped at Rudraprayag. Authorities evacuated pilgrims who are already at the shrines and giving due importance to their safety as rain continues to lash the state.

IMD has also requested the locals and the tourists to remain aware of local information and to avoid travel to hilly areas when the alert is issued.

ALSO READ: India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Across 15 States – Check Full Monsoon Forecast