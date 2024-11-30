In the Midst of govt-formation Talks, Eknath Shinde Leaves For A Break In Satara

Despite the resounding mandate won by the Mahayuti alliance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, uncertainty looms over the next chief minister’s selection. As of late Friday night, there was no clarity on the composition of the new government, even as Saturday marks a week since the election results were declared.

Shinde’s Stance and Bargaining Efforts

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led the alliance to victory, is reportedly negotiating hard for key positions. While Shinde had earlier stated he would abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision regarding the CM’s post, sources indicate he is seeking either the home ministry or the role of convenor for the alliance. Additionally, Shinde has demanded the Speaker’s post for his Shiv Sena faction, which won 57 seats in the Assembly.

Shinde’s aides suggested he was initially reluctant to work under BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM. However, he later agreed, provided he received control of the home department, a demand the BJP has rejected.

While Shinde’s demands are a source of delay, the BJP is also facing internal deliberations. Though Fadnavis is seen as the frontrunner for the CM’s role, other names, including Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Chandrakant Patil, have been floated.

Shiv Sena sources emphasized the importance of strong leadership to defeat the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray in upcoming local body elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Negotiations and Power-Sharing Talks

Meetings in Delhi between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have outlined a preliminary power-sharing framework. However, disagreements persist over key portfolios like finance and home. The BJP’s central leadership has offered the deputy CM’s post to Shinde but denied his son, Shrikant Shinde, a position in the cabinet.

Shinde, reportedly unwell, has retreated to his farmhouse in Satara, delaying further discussions. Talks are expected to resume on Sunday after Amavasya, with observers from the BJP’s central leadership arriving in Mumbai to finalize the legislative party leader.

Possible Swearing-In Date and Speculation

The final meeting between Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar is scheduled for Sunday to decide cabinet appointments. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan. However, the BJP’s top leadership has not officially confirmed Fadnavis as the CM.

Observers see the current impasse as reflective of the complexities in coalition politics. Political analyst Pratap Asbe noted, “The mandate is dominantly in favour of the Mahayuti, but it also carries the baggage of expectations from within the alliance. The show of resistance by Shinde in the last days could be the beginning of what the next five years may look like.”

Coalition Dynamics and Leadership Strategy

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar dismissed concerns over the delay, stating, “If you look at the time taken for the formation of the government after the results since 2004, the time taken by Mahayuti is not unusual. All previous governments have taken at least 15 days for formation.”

Meanwhile, discussions continue about a possible central berth for Shrikant Shinde, with senior Shiv Sena leaders advocating for his inclusion in the Union cabinet.

As Maharashtra awaits its new government, the alliance must balance power-sharing dynamics while delivering on the expectations of its overwhelming mandate.