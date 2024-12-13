Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

The Legally Speaking Dialogue 2024 by NewsX brought together India’s legal luminaries to dissect pressing constitutional issues. Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid's compelling insights on the Waqf Act reforms highlighted their implications on democracy, governance, and inclusivity in Islamic jurisprudence.

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, at the Legally Speaking dialogue, shed light on the constitutional and societal implications of the Waqf Act. Among the various points discussed, Khurshid lauded the inclusion of Muslim women on boards as a “progressive step.” He examined the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill and their potential impact on governance, democratic values, and Islamic jurisprudence.

Inclusion of Muslim Women

One of the highlights of Khurshid’s address was his endorsement of the mandatory inclusion of Muslim women on Waqf boards, a key provision in the proposed bill. Reflecting on the historical roles of women in Islamic society, he remarked, “Women have always played significant roles, and this reform aligns with progressive principles.”

However, Khurshid emphasized that such reforms must be implemented transparently to ensure fairness and effectiveness.

While supporting the inclusion of women, Khurshid expressed reservations about another provision in the bill that proposes replacing elected Waqf board members with government-appointed individuals. He warned that this measure risks replacing democracy with autocracy unless a transparent, bipartisan process is adopted. “Reforms should enhance democracy, not erode it,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for accountability and balance in governance.

Understanding Waqf and its Socio-Economic Role

Khurshid provided a nuanced explanation of the Waqf institution, highlighting its religious, social, and economic dimensions. Protected under constitutional provisions like Article 26, Waqf serves as a safety net for indigent members of society. However, it is often misunderstood, he noted. “In India, we seem to know less about each other’s religions today than we did in the past, despite living in an age of information,” Khurshid remarked.

He also discussed the cultural differences between Islamic and Hindu traditions in addressing societal obligations. While Hindu traditions emphasize honoring parents and ancestors, Islamic traditions prioritize the welfare of progeny, a key factor in the controversy over inheritance-related provisions in the bill.Khurshid expressed concerns over the proposed removal of provisions related to inheritance rights and the questioning of the long-standing legal principle of “lost grants.” This principle allows properties historically used as Waqf to be recognized as such despite lacking documentation. “These changes could alter the foundational jurisprudence of Waqf,” he cautioned.

Regulation vs. Constitutional Safeguards in Waqf

Another critical aspect of the discussion revolved around the government’s proposals to grant district collectors greater authority and involve the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in auditing Waqf properties. While regulation is essential, Khurshid raised questions about the constitutional and political implications of these measures. “Regulation must not come at the cost of constitutional safeguards or democratic values,” he said.Khurshid acknowledged the importance of reform in making Waqf institutions more efficient and inclusive. However, he emphasized the need to balance such reforms with respect for tradition and constitutional principles. “The inclusion of women is commendable, but every step must be guided by transparency and fairness,” he reiterated.

Key Takeaways

  • The inclusion of Muslim women on Waqf boards is a significant and overdue reform that enhances representation.
  • Replacing elected Waqf board members with government-nominated individuals raises concerns about democratic erosion.
  • Proposed changes to inheritance rights and “lost grants” challenge long-standing Waqf jurisprudence.
  • Increased regulation through district collectors and CAG involvement must respect constitutional safeguards.
  • Reforms must balance progress with tradition and adhere to democratic and constitutional values.

WATCH VIDEO: 

Also Read: Justice Sanjay Kaul Opens Up On The Genocide Of Kashmiri Pandits At Legally Speaking Dialogue | WATCH

Filed under

Law and Constitution Dialogue 2024 Salman Khurshid Waqf

Advertisement

Also Read

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

The Evolution Of Sports Governance in India: A Conversation With Justice Mukul Mudgal At Legally Speaking

The Evolution Of Sports Governance in India: A Conversation With Justice Mukul Mudgal At Legally...

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox