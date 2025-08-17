India Celebrates Shri Krishna Janmashtami with Devotion, Midnight Rituals and Cultural Festivities

Devotees across India celebrated Shri Krishna Janmashtami with great fervour on Saturday, thronging temples, singing bhajans, and taking part in midnight rituals to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of devotees gathered and participated in celebrations marked by bhajans, chanting of mantras, and sacred rituals.

At the ISKCON temple in Delhi’s East of Kailash, large crowds gathered to witness the festivities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the ISKCON Temple and offered prayers on the occasion.

Prayers were also performed at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka. Renowned classical dancer Yasmin Singh and her group presented a devotional dance performance at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I have come from Madhya Pradesh, and my fellow dancers are from different parts of the country. We performed a dance on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I feel fortunate to be performing on the occasion of Janmashtami today… We are very happy… The audience also enjoyed our performance a lot…”

At Delhi’s Lakshminarayan Temple, celebrations continued with devotion and enthusiasm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the 22nd Matki Phod event at Tyagraj Stadium.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “This festival teaches us that we should not shy away from our duties even in the most difficult circumstances… We will realise Prime Minister Modi’s resolve for a developed India and follow the teachings of Lord Krishna.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also offered prayers at the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, extending greetings to people on the festival. “Today is the auspicious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, and people across Delhi, across the entire country, are celebrating Shri Krishna Janmashtami… There is great enthusiasm here, too. Congratulations to the people of Delhi and the country on Shri Krishna Janmotsav,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan performed at the Gorakhnath Temple, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the celebrations.

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, an idol of Bal Krishna was bathed in milk to mark his birth anniversary as hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the rituals.

UP CM Yogi also offered prayers at the temple on Saturday.

Similar scenes of devotion were reported from temples in Moradabad and Noida, where special midnight abhishek rituals with milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water were performed, accompanied by the ringing of bells, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of Vedic hymns.

At temples in Noida, Jammu, Mumbai, Pune, and other cities, special prayers were performed on the occasion.

A large number of devotees gathered at midnight prayers to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna at the ISKCON Temple in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

Similarly, devotees performed rituals to the idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha during the Janmashtami at ISKCON temple in Guwahati.

Similarly, in Manipur’s Imphal, devotees thronged the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple to offer prayers and participate in cultural programmes marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, is celebrated with special fervour in Mathura, his birthplace, and in Vrindavan, where he spent his childhood.

Across India and beyond, the festival was observed with devotion, joy, and vibrant traditions. (ANI)

