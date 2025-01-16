India Emerges As Global Leader In Preparing Workforce For Future Skills, Says QS Index

The report highlights India's readiness in critical areas such as AI, digital, and green technologies, with the country securing a strong position in the "Future of Work" category.

India has been ranked as one of the most prepared job markets in the world for in-demand future skills, according to the inaugural QS World Future Skills Index. The report, which evaluates how well countries are equipped to meet evolving international job market demands, highlights India’s readiness in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital, and green technologies.

The index, developed by higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assesses countries on four primary criteria: Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation. India secured the 25th position overall, emerging as a “Future Skills Contender.” Among the indicators, India excelled in the “Future of Work” category, ranking second globally with a score of 99.1, just behind the United States.

India’s position is bolstered by its ability to attract significant venture capital investments, which continue to flow into its dynamic and resilient economy, even amid global downturns. The country also stands out for its readiness to integrate AI into the workforce, distinguishing it from many other nations lagging in the adoption of emerging technologies.

Furthermore, India shares the distinction with Mexico as the country “most ready to recruit into digital roles,” according to the QS report. However, the report emphasizes areas that still require improvement, particularly within India’s higher education system, industry collaboration, and employment markets. Despite the strong performance of Indian universities in global rankings, there remains a gap in equipping graduates with the digital, AI, and green skills that are increasingly in demand by employers.

Higher Education And Industry Needs

The QS World Future Skills Index also makes several key recommendations for India. These include enhancing the alignment between higher education and industry needs, improving industry collaboration, and addressing the skills gap in emerging technologies. If these areas are tackled, India can strengthen its position as a global leader in preparing talent for future job markets.

Matteo Quacquarelli, Vice President of Strategy and Analytics at QS, emphasized India’s unique position in the global economy. He noted that while other nations are grappling with aging populations, India’s large youth demographic, rapid GDP growth, and thriving start-up culture present opportunities for continued development and success.

The report also points to challenges in aligning research and industry efforts with emerging global trends, such as green technologies and sustainable infrastructure. As India’s economy grows, expected to average 6.5% annually between 2025 and 2030, the need to adapt its education system to meet evolving skill demands becomes more critical. The 2020 National Education Policy has already highlighted the importance of developing an adult education curriculum framework to keep pace with changing skill requirements.

The QS World Future Skills Index underscores the need for India to further leverage its education system to prepare students, graduates, and workers for the skills that will define the future of work, making India a key player in the global talent race.

(With ANI Inputs)

