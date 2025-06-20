India Launches Comprehensive Review Of DAP 2020 To Fast-Track Defence Modernisation And Self-Reliance

Defence Ministry of India on Thursday announced the formation of a high-level committee to undertake a detailed review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. This initiative comes under the government’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ and aims to boost both national security and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.

High-Powered Panel to Lead DAP 2020 Overhaul

The newly formed panel is headed by the Director General (Acquisition) and includes senior officers from the Defence Ministry, as well as representatives from the defence industry and academia. The committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of the existing acquisition process, identifying bottlenecks, and recommending reforms for faster and more effective procurement.

According to the ministry’s official statement, the panel has already begun consultations and invited feedback from stakeholders, with suggestions open until July 5.

Core Objectives: Speed, Clarity, and Technology Infusion

The Defence Ministry has made it clear that the primary aim of this exercise is to ensure timely procurement of modern weapons and systems for the Indian military. The focus lies on streamlining policy and procedures to shorten procurement timelines and eliminate ambiguity in the existing DAP structure.

Importantly, the ministry also aims to boost indigenous defence manufacturing by:

Promoting joint ventures and technology transfers with foreign companies

Encouraging investment from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Establishing India as a global MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub

Supporting startups and private industry in defence innovation and development

Backdrop: Operation Sindoor and Need for Timely Action

The launch of this review follows India’s recent Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were killed. Indian forces conducted precision strikes on terror and military targets in Pakistan and PoK, marking a significant escalation that lasted four days before easing on May 10.

During the conflict, India deployed several indigenous weapons systems, highlighting the strategic importance of self-reliant defence capabilities. The urgency for reform in the procurement process was underlined by these events.

Timeline Challenges and Procurement Delays

Speaking on May 30, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh acknowledged that while DAP 2020 defines the structure for military procurement, its current framework is due for a reset to align with modern security needs. He revealed that efforts to shorten the procurement cycle have already begun, with procedural timelines being cut by up to 69 weeks.

Singh emphasised the need to move away from nomination-based procurement, traditionally dominated by the public sector, towards a more competitive model. This change is already being seen in sectors like shipbuilding and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, where private firms are participating alongside public sector undertakings.

Armed Forces Call for Faster Weapons Delivery

On May 29, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the delays plaguing India’s weapons procurement process. Speaking at a defence conclave, he remarked, “I cannot recall a single instance of a defence project being delivered on time.” His statement served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in the defence production ecosystem.

Nine Focus Areas Under the 2025 Reform Vision

As part of the broader 2025 reform roadmap, the Defence Ministry has identified nine priority areas, including:

Simplifying weapons acquisition processes Establishing integrated theatre commands Addressing cyber and space warfare challenges Promoting AI and emerging technologies Enhancing public-private partnerships Accelerating post-contract management Improving trial conduct mechanisms Strengthening Make-in-India initiatives Updating procedural language for clarity and consistency in DAP

Way Forward: Stakeholder Consultation and Implementation

The high-powered committee has called for comprehensive feedback from all stakeholders ranging from public sector companies to private manufacturers, startups, and strategic partners. Topics under review include policy changes, fast-track procurement procedures, AI integration, and post-contract delivery tracking.

The ministry’s inclusive approach is expected to not only accelerate weapon procurement but also ensure that India remains combat-ready for any emerging threat, both at home and on foreign fronts.

The Indian government’s initiative to overhaul DAP 2020 signals a serious push for transformation in the defence sector. With growing threats on multiple fronts and rising expectations for indigenous defence capability, the comprehensive review is a much-needed step towards making India a self-reliant, technologically advanced military power.

The next few months will be critical as the panel incorporates feedback, finalises reforms, and begins implementing changes that could reshape India’s defence procurement landscape for the years to come.

