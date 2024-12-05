Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India Loses ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Crops Annually: What’s Causing The Wastage?

India suffers an annual loss of ₹1.5 lakh crore in agricultural produce due to post-harvest inefficiencies, a NABCONS study revealed. Fruits, vegetables, and cereals are the hardest hit, with losses exceeding ₹57,000 crore. (READ MORE BELOW)

India Loses ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Crops Annually: What’s Causing The Wastage?

India incurs an annual loss of ₹1.5 lakh crore in agricultural produce, attributed to post-harvest inefficiencies, as per the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). In a statement presented to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh, a study by NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) covering 2020-2022 revealed significant losses in perishables during transportation and handling.

Transport by itself is responsible for a loss of perishable products in the range of 5-10%. Cereal losses amount to ₹26,000 crores for rice, wheat, and maize, while pulses and oilseeds are worth ₹18,000 crores. Perishables, especially fruits and vegetables, tend to lose about ₹57,000 crores.

Notably, bananas at ₹5,777 crores, mangoes at ₹10,581 crores, and citrus fruits at ₹4,347 crores are the most vulnerable crops. For the vegetables, the ones responsible for the most significant wastage are tomatoes at ₹5,921 crores, onions at ₹5,156 crores, and potatoes.

Among other causes, insufficient storage facilities, poor transportation infrastructure, inefficient supply chains, and poor post-harvest handling practices are important contributors to losses. To help with this, several initiatives have been rolled out under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

PMKSY has funded establishment of strong and unaffordable storage and processing facilities such as mega food parks, integrated cold chains and agro-processing clusters. Up to October 31, 1,187 numbered projects were approved under the scheme offering credit-linked financial assistance for the establishment of food processing units and cold storage facilities.

The government has also introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This scheme, launched in July 2020, provides financial support for the development of warehouses, cold storage units, and processing facilities. Its primary goal is to minimize post-harvest losses and enhance the value addition of agricultural products.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to reducing crop wastage and ensuring sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. While these initiatives have shown promise, experts believe consistent implementation and enhanced farmer awareness are critical to achieving long-term impact.

ALSO READ: What Is Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival? Discover The Epic ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ That Left Everyone Awestruck

Filed under

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund crop losses in India India agricultural losses NABCONS post-harvest study Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana ₹1.5 lakh crore crop wastage

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Pakistan Loses Against Zimbabwe In Final T20I

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Delhi Eases Pollution Restrictions, Transitioning From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What You Need To Know

Delhi Eases Pollution Restrictions, Transitioning From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What You Need To...

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She...

Entertainment

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox