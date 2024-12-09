Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
India On Syria As Rebels Advance: Efforts Must Focus On Safeguarding Unity, Sovereignty, And Territorial Integrity

India has emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity following reports of rebels seizing control of the capital and ousting President Bashar al-Assad.

India On Syria As Rebels Advance: Efforts Must Focus On Safeguarding Unity, Sovereignty, And Territorial Integrity

India has emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity following reports of rebels seizing control of the capital and ousting President Bashar al-Assad. In its official statement, India stressed the need for a collective international effort to stabilize the situation and ensure that Syria’s national fabric remains intact during this period of upheaval.

Images from Qamishli show flames rising near a damaged statue of former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, symbolizing the dramatic shift in power dynamics. The rebels’ advance marks a significant development in Syria’s long-standing civil conflict, raising concerns over the potential for increased regional instability.

India’s stance underscores its consistent advocacy for peaceful dialogue and a political resolution to conflicts, particularly in regions where prolonged strife threatens global peace and security. Officials in New Delhi highlighted the importance of a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned process to address the crisis, ensuring the people of Syria have a say in determining their future.

Global Concerns Over the Crisis in Syria

The recent developments have drawn attention from around the world, with nations watching closely as the situation unfolds. Experts have warned that the fall of Assad’s government could lead to a power vacuum, increasing the risks of extremist groups gaining a foothold in the region. The potential humanitarian fallout, including displacement and challenges in accessing essential services, adds urgency to calls for a coordinated global response.

India reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts through the United Nations and other multilateral platforms to restore peace in Syria. As more details emerge, the international community will likely deliberate on measures to address the evolving crisis while prioritizing the well-being of the Syrian people.

This remains a developing story, with updates expected as the situation evolves on the ground.

