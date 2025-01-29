India Rejects Canadian Commission’s Allegations Of Election Interference

India has firmly rejected the allegations made in a Canadian report that accuses the country of interfering in Canada’s elections. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the claims, asserting that it is, in fact, Canada that has been “consistently interfering” in India’s internal matters. The statement comes in response to a report that raised concerns about foreign interference in Canadian elections, particularly by countries like India, China, and Russia.

Accusations in the Canadian Report

The Globe and Mail, citing the Canadian inquiry commission, reported that India was allegedly using proxy agents to secretly fund political candidates from three different parties during a federal election. This report also suggested that India was engaging in electoral interference similar to other foreign powers, such as China. In response, the MEA clarified that these accusations were baseless and unfounded.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appointed Justice Marie-Josée Hogue in 2023 to lead the inquiry into claims of foreign interference in Canada’s elections. The investigation looked into allegations involving several countries, including India, China, and Russia. The inquiry reportedly found that some lawmakers were involved in foreign interference activities, with India being one of the top nations suspected of influencing Canadian politics.

The report also mentioned that India’s actions have contributed to an environment that encourages illegal migration and organized criminal activities. The MEA statement emphasized that such issues should not be supported or overlooked, further highlighting India’s concerns over Canada’s internal interference.

India’s Strong Denial of Allegations

India’s official response rejected the insinuations about its involvement in foreign interference. The MEA stated that India had never engaged in actions to undermine Canadian democracy. Instead, India pointed out that Canada’s long-standing interference in India’s internal affairs should be addressed.

The report also mentioned the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, accusing India of spreading disinformation about the incident. However, the report itself contradicted this claim by stating that no foreign state involvement was found in Nijjar’s death. India had strongly denied these accusations in November 2023 and demanded that they be dismissed.

Despite the accusations, India and Canada have historically shared a long-standing relationship. However, the recent tensions have cast a shadow on this partnership, particularly concerning foreign interference and disinformation campaigns. India’s firm stance on rejecting such allegations indicates the growing friction in bilateral ties, which may impact diplomatic relations going forward.

India’s rejection of the report’s claims underscores the importance of maintaining transparency and respect for sovereignty in international relations. Both nations will need to engage in dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues and safeguard their diplomatic ties.

