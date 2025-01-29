Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Federal Inquiry Accuses India Of Active Interference In Canada’s Elections


A recent report from Canada’s public inquiry into federal electoral processes has brought to light allegations of foreign interference in the country’s democratic processes. The inquiry, led by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, found that India was the second most active nation involved in electoral foreign interference, behind only China. The inquiry highlights ongoing tensions between Canada and India, revealing the challenges that have existed in their relationship for decades.

India’s Alleged Role in Electoral Interference

The report accuses India of being a significant actor in foreign interference within Canada, particularly targeting the Indo-Canadian community and influential non-Indo-Canadian figures. According to the inquiry, India has used both diplomatic officials and proxies to influence Canada’s political landscape, with a focus on pro-India candidates.

The report noted that these foreign interference activities are largely aimed at promoting India’s agenda and pushing an anti-Khalistan narrative within Canada, which primarily impacts the approximately 800,000 members of the Sikh diaspora in the country. It also alleges that India uses disinformation as a key strategy to shape public opinion.

The Khalistani Movement and India’s Security Concerns

One of the central themes in the report is India’s security concerns surrounding the Khalistani separatism movement, which seeks an independent Sikh homeland. The report highlights that India perceives Canada as insufficiently addressing its national security concerns about Khalistani extremists. It claims that India does not differentiate between lawful political advocacy for Khalistan and the actions of violent extremists who operate from within Canada.

While acknowledging India’s concerns about Khalistani extremism, the report also asserts that the majority of Khalistan supporters in Canada are peaceful. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) indicated that while some extremists have engaged in violent activities against India, these actions do not represent the broader pro-Khalistan community.

Allegations of Financial Support and Proxy Interference

The inquiry also alleges that India may have been involved in clandestine financial support for certain Canadian politicians, potentially to secure the election of pro-India candidates. The intelligence suggests that these interference attempts were carried out by proxy agents and may have included illicit financial backing. However, the report clarifies that there is no concrete evidence indicating that elected officials were aware of, or directly involved in, these attempts.

Disinformation has been identified as a key weapon in India’s alleged foreign interference efforts. The report suggests that India is likely to use disinformation tactics more frequently in the future to manipulate public opinion and sway the political process in Canada.

The inquiry highlights that the primary target of this disinformation campaign is the Sikh community in Canada, with the aim of influencing their political alignment and support for the Khalistan cause.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s Response and the Expulsion of Indian Diplomats

The inquiry comes in the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statements in 2023 regarding “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. The allegations of interference have led to diplomatic tensions, with Canada expelling six Indian diplomats in October 2023 due to their alleged involvement in criminal activities linked to the interference.

India has strongly rejected the accusations of interference in Canada’s internal affairs, calling them “absurd” and “motivated.” The Indian government has dismissed the claims and emphasized that any assertions linking India to the actions of extremist groups in Canada are unfounded.

 A Strained Relationship and Ongoing Tensions

The report sheds light on the growing strain between Canada and India, particularly in the context of foreign interference and the ongoing concerns surrounding the Khalistan movement. While both countries have had a history of cooperation, the recent allegations and diplomatic disputes highlight the challenges that exist in their bilateral relationship. As the investigation continues, both nations will need to navigate these tensions carefully to avoid further escalation and maintain diplomatic relations.

