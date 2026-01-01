India Rings In New Year 2026: Banks, Schools, Offices—Check What’s Open, What’s Closed Today

India celebrated the New Year 2026 on January 1 with a nationwide party atmosphere that was an official holiday for central government departments. Despite the severe cold wave covering a large area of the country, the biggest cities, Delhi and Mumbai, were crowded with merrymakers.

However, the public areas that had been designated for families and tourists to come and celebrate the arrival of the year 2026 with the light shows and the partying were very strictly guarded. The holiday status did not permit the entire public to immerse themselves in the festive spirit as some services and institutions would continue to be affected while others stayed open. Government offices and most public services were operating on this New Year’s Day. It was a restricted holiday, so many central government departments were open and schools and colleges in several places were operating as usual. The public transport system, which included city buses, metro services, and taxis, was continued according to the schedule to facilitate travel during the holiday. Emergency services and government hospitals were attending to urgent cases as they were fully operational. However, some regions have given more of the winter break for schools due to cold conditions, with extended closures noted where fog and low temperatures were a concern.

The banks and the situation of financial markets were not the same in different regions. According to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India, banks in some cities, i.e. Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kolkata, and Shillong, remained closed on January 1. However, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their operations normally since January 1 was not mentioned as a holiday for trading activities in the market. People also flocked to different places like Connaught Place in the capital, while worshippers went to the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on the first day of the year to offer prayers and get blessings.

