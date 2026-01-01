Weather Today: New Year Begins With Rain In Mumbai, Snowfall Across Several North Indian States

The city of Mumbai began the new year of 2026 with rain and clouds, which was a little weird for a coastal city though it was the first day of the year. The city reported rains all morning as the year 2026 began bringing along cools and a bit of a chill in the atmosphere. The rains according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) were due to the winds carrying moisture from the sea and thus causing showers at Mumbai and its nearby areas. The rainy weather came as a surprise and broke the dry spell with people taking out umbrellas and windbreakers to start the New Year.

The overall weather in north India was the opposite but still a cold picture. While Mumbai got rain, the northern states were likely to receive only cold weather with a little snow in the higher regions of the Himalayas. The IMD prediction stated that a western disturbance would mingle with prevailing cold air, resulting in light to moderate snow in the regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. In the plains, especially in places like Delhi and Punjab, the lower temperatures mixed with cloud cover and occasional light rain were expected to make the conditions colder than usual for this time of year.

The meteorological department pointed out the disruption travel and daily activities are likely to experience due to the weather. The weather in the west region indicated rain, while the north region showed snow in the higher areas, therefore, people who commute were warned to be extra careful in places where water might accumulate or where the visibility was poor due to the clouds and light rain. The IMD’s weather prediction mentioned that although there would not be heavy rainfall in Mumbai, however, there could be light showers off and on throughout the day, and finally, tapering off. On the other hand, the snowfall in the hills might cut off roads in the high altitude areas where the temperature is right at or below the freezing point.

