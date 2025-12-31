LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

Bangladesh held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka as thousands paid their respects, with top leaders including interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in attendance. India formally joined the last rites, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolences, as Bangladesh began a three-day state mourning for the veteran leader who died at 80.

Prime Minister Modi writes a letter to Tarique Rahman as India extends its condolences. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Modi writes a letter to Tarique Rahman as India extends its condolences. (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 31, 2025 18:40:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

Bangladesh on Wednesday held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader. According to reports, the funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

You Might Be Interested In

Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus reached the Parliament Complex to join the funeral prayers and offer his last respects. Following the Namaz-e-Janaza, it was announced that Khaleda Zia will be buried beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

India formally confirmed its participation in the last rites. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, citing a spokesperson for the Indian High Commission.

You Might Be Interested In

Prime Minister Modi writes to Tarique Rahman

After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India’s condolences. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.”

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman.
“Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also referred to Khaleda Zia’s legacy and its significance for bilateral relations.
“Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership,” he added.

Separately, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said that during his visit, Jaishankar conveyed condolences from the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the loss of the former prime minister. In a post on X, Hamidullah said Jaishankar acknowledged Khaleda Zia’s role in strengthening democracy and expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral ties following Bangladesh’s democratic transition through the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026.

Bangladesh is observing a public holiday on Wednesday and has begun a three-day period of state mourning. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said more than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel have been deployed, with army units positioned at key locations and vehicular movement restricted along affected routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia’s death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh and recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: New Year’s Eve Showdown: Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely Join Nationwide Strike Despite Swiggy And Zomato Increasing Peak Hours Incentives

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 6:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of New Year Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid, Timings And Restrictions

Who Is Ramzi Kassem? Zohran Mamdani Picks NYC Chief Counsel, A Lawyer Who Once Defended Al-Qaida-Linked Prisoner

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here’s How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

Bengal Record Their 2nd Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Win As Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Rattle Jammu & Kashmir

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

QUICK LINKS