EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

Bangladesh on Wednesday held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader. According to reports, the funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus reached the Parliament Complex to join the funeral prayers and offer his last respects. Following the Namaz-e-Janaza, it was announced that Khaleda Zia will be buried beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

India formally confirmed its participation in the last rites. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, citing a spokesperson for the Indian High Commission.

Prime Minister Modi writes to Tarique Rahman

After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India’s condolences. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.”

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman.

“Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also referred to Khaleda Zia’s legacy and its significance for bilateral relations.

“Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership,” he added.

Separately, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said that during his visit, Jaishankar conveyed condolences from the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the loss of the former prime minister. In a post on X, Hamidullah said Jaishankar acknowledged Khaleda Zia’s role in strengthening democracy and expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral ties following Bangladesh’s democratic transition through the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026.

Bangladesh is observing a public holiday on Wednesday and has begun a three-day period of state mourning. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said more than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel have been deployed, with army units positioned at key locations and vehicular movement restricted along affected routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia’s death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh and recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015.

(With inputs from ANI)

