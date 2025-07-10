LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Army Undertakes Flood Relief Operations In Northeast

Indian Army Undertakes Flood Relief Operations In Northeast

In response to severe flooding across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, the Indian Army launched Operation Jal Rahat 2, led by HQ IGAR (North). In Nagaland (Dimapur), assistance was provided in Singrijan Colony after formal requisition by the Deputy Commissioner. In Assam, the Dhansiri River overflowed in Golaghat, prompting Army vigilance despite receding waters. In Manipur, ongoing relief efforts continue along the Nambol River in Imphal West and Bishnupur.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 16:27:29 IST

In response to the recent wave of heavy rains and urban flooding in the North Eastern region, the Indian Army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under Operation Jal Rahat 2, with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur. These efforts are being led by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) [HQ IGAR (N)] in collaboration with the local civil administration.

Nagaland (Dimapur) 

On 10 July 2025, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas. The Army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the Army remained on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at HQ IGAR (N).

Assam

In Upper Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene should the need arise.

Manipur

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels. While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities.

Flood Relief Operations: Key Statistics

As of 10 July 2025, the Indian Army has deployed:
• 40 Relief Columns (24 Main + 16 Reserve) across the region.

• Total Rescued Individuals: 3,820.

• Food Packets Distributed: 1,361.

• Medical Aid Provided: 2,095 individuals.

• Water Bottles Supplied: 15,421.

Commitment to Citizens

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to assist fellow citizens in times of natural calamity. Through timely intervention, rapid mobilisation, and seamless coordination with civil authorities, the Army continues to provide life-saving support and essential relief to the affected population across the North East.

Tags: floodsindiaindian armyjal rahat 2

