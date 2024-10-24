Indian Diplomat Sanjay Verma Slams Canada’s ‘Back-Stabbing’ Move In Nijjar Case

Verma emphasized the growing concern in India over Canada’s lenient approach to handling Khalistan terrorists and extremists, who he claims have found refuge within the country’s borders. (Read more below)

In a shocking revelation, senior Indian diplomat Sanjay Verma expressed his dismay over Canada’s decision to declare him a “person of interest” in the murder case of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In an interview with PTI, Verma described the move as “a kind of back-stabbing” and criticized Canada’s handling of the matter as unprofessional and damaging to bilateral relations.

Verma emphasized the growing concern in India over Canada’s lenient approach to handling Khalistan terrorists and extremists, who he claims have found refuge within the country’s borders. He argued that the Canadian legal system’s lax policies have enabled these individuals to continue their activities, including human trafficking, gun running, and extortion, from Canadian soil.

Diplomatic Shock and Betrayal

Recalling the moment when he was notified by Canadian officials, Verma revealed that he was caught off guard while on a visit to Toronto. He was informed by Canada’s foreign ministry that he, along with five other Indian diplomats, had been declared “persons of interest” in the inquiry into Nijjar’s killing. The Canadian government requested that Verma and his colleagues waive their diplomatic immunity to facilitate interrogation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada’s top investigating agency.

“I was sitting at the airport when I received the message to come to the foreign ministry in the evening,” Verma recounted. “After a brief conversation, they told me that I, along with five other diplomats, were ‘persons of interest’ in the inquiry into Nijjar’s murder.”

Verma described the entire ordeal as shocking and indicative of Canada’s unprofessional approach to dealing with sensitive diplomatic matters. He added that India had not received any evidence from Canada to substantiate the allegations.

Khalistan Movement in Canada

Verma went on to criticize the small yet vocal group of hard-line Khalistan supporters in Canada, who he believes have turned the Khalistan movement into a business. According to him, only about 10,000 Sikhs in Canada are actively involved in pushing the Khalistan agenda, yet their influence has had far-reaching effects on India-Canada relations.

The Khalistanis in Canada, Verma said, are not only promoting separatist ideologies but are also involved in illegal activities such as gun running, human trafficking, and extortion. Despite India’s repeated concerns, Canada has allowed these elements to operate freely, which has further strained the bilateral ties between the two nations.

India Rejects Canada’s Allegations

The tensions between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in Nijjar’s murder in 2023. However, New Delhi has consistently denied these allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Verma reiterated that India has never engaged in covert activities in Canada and that the Canadian government has failed to provide any concrete evidence to back its claims. “We have never done anything covert,” Verma emphasized. “Canada has not shared a shred of evidence with us. All they’ve given is intelligence, but no hard evidence.”

Canada’s Diplomatic Fallout

As the situation unfolds, Canada’s actions have led to significant diplomatic fallout between the two countries. Both nations have expelled diplomats in response to the growing tensions. India’s expulsion of Canada’s acting high commissioner, along with five other diplomats, was a direct response to Trudeau’s allegations.

With relations between India and Canada at a critical juncture, Sanjay Verma’s statements highlight the deep-rooted concerns and frustrations India has with Canada’s handling of Khalistan extremists and the Nijjar case. As both nations navigate these diplomatic tensions, the question remains whether meaningful dialogue can repair the fractured relationship.

