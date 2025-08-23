India’s First Digitally Literate State Revealed – Can You Guess Which One?

India marked a significant milestone in its digital phase. It now has a state that is 100% digitally literate. This accomplishment represents the possibilities of technology as well as the commitment to bridging the digital divide for our rural and urban communities. That state is Kerala.

The Digi Keralam Initiative: Closing the Digital Divide

Kerala’s journey to 100% digital literacy began with Kerala’s Digi Keralam program. The goal was to attach identities to the existing community by allowing them to use digital services and smartphones. The grassroots initiative was able to reach over 21 lakh citizens, including thousands of elderly citizens over 90 years of age. The successful pilot project started in Pullampara panchayat, where every household learned how to use a smartphone and digital services. Then, the campaign was scaled to every demographic in the state.

Training and evaluation

The digital literacy (DL) campaign detailed comprehensive three-module training classes on basic smartphone skills, usage of applications like WhatsApp and YouTube, online payments, and searching for government services. With 2,57,000 volunteers, the state created a meaningful, community-based way to engage informal learners. Almost 99.98% of learners completed and passed the program, indicating its success.

Socio-economic impact and next steps

Digital literacy in Kerala has offered citizens improved access to online government services and plans for financial inclusion, better access to resources related to democratic processes, digitization of identity documents, increased awareness of cybersecurity, a digital literacy movement with a vision of a digital Kerala for everyone, to create a safe digital ecosystem for all users.

The state of Kerala serves as an example and model for other states, demonstrating that digital empowerment is attainable with inclusive and consistent practice.

This article is for informational purposes only. The recognition of India’s first digitally literate state is based on government declarations and available reports. Developments in digital literacy may evolve over time with new initiatives and programs.