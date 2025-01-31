India’s Leaps In Digital Tech, AI: President Droupadi Murmu In Joint Parliament

A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive Union Budget, President Droupadi Murmu tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament. The survey will offer an official evaluation of the Indian economy’s performance in the current financial year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the parliament, she said, “In the US World Future Skills Index 2025, India has reached the 2nd position in the world. This means that in the future of work category, India is leading the world in guiding the way with its technology.”

Here are 7 schemes for middle class Indians President Murmu mentioned in her speech