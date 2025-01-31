Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India’s Leaps In Digital Tech, AI: President Droupadi Murmu In Joint Parliament

A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive Union Budget, President Droupadi Murmu tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament.

India’s Leaps In Digital Tech, AI: President Droupadi Murmu In Joint Parliament


A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive Union Budget, President Droupadi Murmu tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament. The survey will offer an official evaluation of the Indian economy’s performance in the current financial year.

Addressing the parliament, she said, “In the US World Future Skills Index 2025, India has reached the 2nd position in the world. This means that in the future of work category, India is leading the world in guiding the way with its technology.”

Here are 7 schemes for middle class Indians President Murmu mentioned in her speech

  1. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)
  2. Ayushman Bharat
  3. Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAAN)
  4. PM Ujwala Yojana
  5. Jal Jeevan Mission
  6. Lakhpati Didi
  7. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (KISAN)

Filed under

Budget 2025 President Droupadi Murmu

