Home > India > IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Nationwide flight disruptions cause soaring airfares and passenger inconvenience. Airline promises full refunds, cancellation waivers, and updates from Delhi Airport. Know what passengers need to do.

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 10:24:36 IST

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

From December 2-5, 2025, Indigo Airlines had to cancel over 300 flights due to problems with staffing, as well as increased airport traffic.

Why Flights Were Cancelled?

New FDTL Staff Regulations at Indigo Airlines resulted in a loss of crew availability, contributing to the cancellation of 200 flights on December 2 and 3; additionally, there were 73 flights cancelled at Bengaluru on December 4 and 235 at Delhi on December 5. There were large numbers of delays at both Mumbai and Hyderabad airports on these days. Indigo expects that on December 8, they will once again operate their normal flight schedules by February 10, 2026.

Refund/waiver options

Under Indigo Airlines’ Plan B, passengers will automatically receive a refund to the payment method on record for all cancelled flights. Travel on flights from December 5-15, 2025, can be rebooked for free; any cancellation or rescheduling fees will be waived in these cases. Complimentary hotel accommodations, transportation, food, and access to lounges will be provided to seniors through Indigo Airlines.

Airfare Rise Strategies

Limited IndiGo seating availability resulted in expedited rate hikes for Mumbai-Delhi flights to prices over ₹51,000 and from Delhi-Mumbai at ₹48,000 (compared to the normal fares of approx ₹5,000-6,000). The DGCA is closely monitoring the situation and communicating with the airlines about possible fixes.

Flight Passenger Rights

Travelers should request refunds through the book app/the customer service line and can change the route at no extra charge; credit card/OTA insurance may also cover costs for other services, such as accommodation. To minimize further disruption, passengers are requested to contact IndiGo support immediately (around December 10-15, airline services should return to regular operations). Passengers should submit a DGCA complaint if their inquiries remain unresolved after contacting IndiGo support.

All information in this article is based on official airline announcements and verified news sources. Flight schedules, refunds, and waiver policies are subject to change. Passengers should check with IndiGo or airport authorities before traveling.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 10:24 AM IST
QUICK LINKS