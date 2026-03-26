Indore Horror Caught On CCTV: Software Engineer, Mother Of Two Die After Man Rams Car Into Group Of Residents Over Penthouse Dispute

The community of Sagarshree Enclave in Indore’s MR-11 area experienced a disturbing event when a commercial property usage dispute between two parties ended in death. Shampa Pathak, a mother of two and software engineer at Infosys, was allegedly killed by a vehicle operated by her neighbor on Wednesday night.

The tragic events occurred shortly after Pathak and her family established residence in the township when a complete conflict between residents and the penthouse owner about Airbnb rental operations in their residential complex reached its peak.

Airbnb Conflict India

The residents of Sagarshree Enclave faced conflicts because they wanted to use their residential properties for commercial activities. The local community strongly opposed Mohit and Kuldeep Chaudhary’s decision to buy two penthouses and list them on Airbnb.

The residents of the area started to worry about two things because they noticed too many outsiders and they experienced disturbances from parties that continued until dawn. The local councilor tried to mediate the dispute between the two parties the previous week, but the conflict reached its highest point on Wednesday.

The neighbors claim that the building of the penthouses violated the initial construction design, which increased the residents’ demands to stop commercial operations that threatened the security and privacy of the permanent residents.

Fatal Escalation Indore Case

The situation changed from a verbal disagreement to a criminal offense when Mohit Chaudhary allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon. The campus CCTV footage shows the disturbing moment when the vehicle accelerated toward Shampa Pathak and struck her with sufficient force to produce fatal head injuries.

Saurabh Pandey, her husband, observed the terrible incident, which he believed to be an intentional act. Hospital staff declared Shampa dead after emergency responders brought her to the hospital.

The police have arrested both Mohit and his father as they investigate the “Sagarshree Enclave” tragedy, which resulted in the death of a young family member and brought sorrow to the local community.

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