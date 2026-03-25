Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

The 16-year-old student who studied in Class 11 wanted to join the Agniveer military program but died when his girlfriend’s relatives attacked him. The couple continued their romance despite their relationship being threatened with termination by the girl’s family on multiple occasions.

The murder plot, which the girl’s family had established in advance, was carried out after her family did not meet their requirements.

The assailants took the victim to a remote forest area where they inflicted physical harm until he died from their assault, which ended with them throwing him into a deep well. Police discovered a family conspiracy, which the members justified as necessary for defending their family’s name.

Deceptive Conspiracy Agra Murder

The execution of the crime involved a calculated betrayal of trust. The elders of the family assigned the task of bridging the gap with Chandraveer to Abhishek, who is the girl’s brother, and his cousins.

The boys lost their watchfulness because the friends acted like they were their friends. The trust that they had created was used as a weapon by Abhishek when he brought the teenager to an isolated place under the pretense of a social gathering.

The perpetrators attacked him at that location, where they used the forested area to execute their assault and hide his body in a well, which kept all witnesses from seeing the fight.

Criminal Accountability Agra Murder

Law enforcement began their investigation after the discovery of the body and the victim’s father, Devendra Singh, filed a formal complaint. Local authorities, led by ACP Shailendra Kumar Singh, have already apprehended three primary suspects, including the girl’s brother and father, who have reportedly confessed to the homicide.

The investigation has led to an FIR registration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanjita (BNS) for murder and criminal conspiracy. Police units are conducting active raids to capture two remaining accomplices, Rajkumar and Umesh, while three individuals remain in custody to ensure all parties involved in the premeditated strike face legal consequences.

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