LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake israel child exploitation case latest world news nasa Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news OnePlus India child sexual assault case iran earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

A 16-year-old boy in Agra was brutally killed by his girlfriend’s family over their relationship. Lured to a secluded area, he was beaten, tied upside down, and thrown into a well. Police have arrested key accused, exposing a pre-planned ‘honour’-linked killing that has shocked locals.

Teen Murdered Over Relationship, Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Body Dumped in Well
Teen Murdered Over Relationship, Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Body Dumped in Well

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 20:12:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

The 16-year-old student who studied in Class 11 wanted to join the Agniveer military program but died when his girlfriend’s relatives attacked him. The couple continued their romance despite their relationship being threatened with termination by the girl’s family on multiple occasions.

The murder plot, which the girl’s family had established in advance, was carried out after her family did not meet their requirements.

The assailants took the victim to a remote forest area where they inflicted physical harm until he died from their assault, which ended with them throwing him into a deep well. Police discovered a family conspiracy, which the members justified as necessary for defending their family’s name.

You Might Be Interested In

Deceptive Conspiracy Agra Murder

The execution of the crime involved a calculated betrayal of trust. The elders of the family assigned the task of bridging the gap with Chandraveer to Abhishek, who is the girl’s brother, and his cousins.

The boys lost their watchfulness because the friends acted like they were their friends. The trust that they had created was used as a weapon by Abhishek when he brought the teenager to an isolated place under the pretense of a social gathering.

The perpetrators attacked him at that location, where they used the forested area to execute their assault and hide his body in a well, which kept all witnesses from seeing the fight.

Criminal Accountability Agra Murder

Law enforcement began their investigation after the discovery of the body and the victim’s father, Devendra Singh, filed a formal complaint. Local authorities, led by ACP Shailendra Kumar Singh, have already apprehended three primary suspects, including the girl’s brother and father, who have reportedly confessed to the homicide.

The investigation has led to an FIR registration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanjita (BNS) for murder and criminal conspiracy. Police units are conducting active raids to capture two remaining accomplices, Rajkumar and Umesh, while three individuals remain in custody to ensure all parties involved in the premeditated strike face legal consequences.

Also Read: Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Agra murder casehonour killing Indiateen killed Agra

RELATED News

Emergence Of RightLand: Building the Foundation Of Sonipat’s Structured Growth

Innexia Introduces Future-Ready Smart Home Automation for Every Age, Every Space

‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

Allahabad High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Swami Mukundanand In Sexual Harassment Case

How To Get A New PNG Connection? Check Different Methods Here, As Government Asks To Switch To Piped Natural Gas Amid West Asia Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar 2 Fever Grips Over Australian Cricketer, Says ‘Worth The Four Hours…’

KKR Sign Team India’s BGT Hero as Harshit Rana’s Replacement For IPL 2026 — Surprise Pick Revealed Inside

Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

‘I Started Crying…’: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Recalls Being ‘Ridiculed’ Over Ordering ‘Dark Chocolate’ Cake During Debut Tour

Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Singapore State Coroner Rules Out Foul Play, Says Singer Died Due To ‘Unfortunate and Tragic Accidental Drowning’

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge
Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge
Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge
Agra Horror: Teen Brutally Beaten, Tied Upside Down, Killed Over Love Affair, Body Thrown Into Well, Shocking Details Emerge

QUICK LINKS