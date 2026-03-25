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Home > India News > ‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up Gurugram Police and other authorities for their handling of an alleged sexual assault case involving a four-year-old child, calling their conduct “insensitive” and “reckless.”

Supreme Court Of India (Pic Credits: ANI)
Supreme Court Of India (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 25, 2026 15:54:10 IST

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‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up Gurugram Police and other authorities for their handling of an alleged sexual assault case involving a four-year-old child, calling their conduct “insensitive” and “reckless.”

Show-Cause Notices To Police, CWC Members

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued show-cause notices to the Gurugram Police Commissioner and officials linked to the investigation, asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. 

The court also issued notices to members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), questioning their conduct and asking why they should not be removed.

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Charges ‘Downgraded’ In POCSO Case

The court flagged serious concerns over the alleged downgrading of charges from Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) to Section 9 (aggravated sexual assault) under the POCSO Act. It observed that such actions reflected a lack of sensitivity and could amount to further victimization of the child.

The Supreme Court also sought an explanation from a doctor at a Gurugram hospital over alleged changes made to the medical examination report of the child. The bench questioned the circumstances under which the findings were altered.

SIT Formed, Local Police Removed From Probe

Taking note of what it termed “glaring insensitivity” and “irresponsible conduct,” the court ordered that all Gurugram Police officers, including the Commissioner, be removed from the investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three senior women IPS officers has been directed to take over the probe. The court further directed that the matter be placed before a POCSO court in Gurugram, to be presided over by a senior woman judicial officer.

Strong Remarks From The Bench

During the hearing, the bench criticized the authorities for their approach, noting delays and lack of empathy in dealing with the victim’s family. It also questioned procedural lapses and stressed the need for accountability in cases involving minors.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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Tags: child sexual assault caseChild Welfare CommitteeGurugram policepocso-actSection 6 vs Section 9SIT ProbeSupreme Court of IndiaSurya Kant bench

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‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members

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‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members
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‘Insensitive, Reckless, Further Trauma For Victim’: Furious Over Patchy Probe Into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape, SC Blasts Gurugram Police, CWC Members
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