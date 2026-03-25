Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Harish Rana: Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia through a legal process, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday. His family chose to donate his corneas and heart valves, turning a personal loss into a gesture of hope for others.

End Of A 13-Year Medical And Legal Battle

Rana passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 24 at around 4:10 pm after spending over a decade in a vegetative state. He had been in this condition since a 2013 accident and became the first case in the country where passive euthanasia was legally permitted following a Supreme Court order.

Last Rites Held At Green Park

His final rites were performed at the Green Park cremation ground in the national capital, marking the end of a long and emotionally taxing journey for his family.

Delhi: The mortal remains of Harish Rana, the first person in India permitted passive euthanasia, were cremated by his brother Ashish Rana and sister Bhavna pic.twitter.com/PFBc5WH97C — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2026

The ceremony remained subdued, with close family members present to bid farewell.

Harish Rana’s Family Donates Organs

Soon after his death, Rana’s family donated his corneas and heart valves, a move that could help restore vision and save lives through transplants. The decision has been widely seen as a significant act of compassion amid grief.

What Passive Euthanasia Means

Passive euthanasia involves withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining treatment in cases where recovery is not possible, allowing a natural death. Rana’s case has drawn national attention and is being seen as a landmark moment in India’s legal and medical approach to end-of-life care.

ALSO READ: Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple