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Home > India News > Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Harish Rana: Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia through a legal process, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday. His family chose to donate his corneas and heart valves, turning a personal loss into a gesture of hope for others.

Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH (Via: X)
Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH (Via: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 25, 2026 14:05:43 IST

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Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Harish Rana: Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia through a legal process, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday. His family chose to donate his corneas and heart valves, turning a personal loss into a gesture of hope for others.

End Of A 13-Year Medical And Legal Battle

Rana passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 24 at around 4:10 pm after spending over a decade in a vegetative state. He had been in this condition since a 2013 accident and became the first case in the country where passive euthanasia was legally permitted following a Supreme Court order.

Last Rites Held At Green Park

His final rites were performed at the Green Park cremation ground in the national capital, marking the end of a long and emotionally taxing journey for his family.

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The ceremony remained subdued, with close family members present to bid farewell.

Harish Rana’s Family Donates Organs

Soon after his death, Rana’s family donated his corneas and heart valves, a move that could help restore vision and save lives through transplants. The decision has been widely seen as a significant act of compassion amid grief.

What Passive Euthanasia Means

Passive euthanasia involves withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining treatment in cases where recovery is not possible, allowing a natural death. Rana’s case has drawn national attention and is being seen as a landmark moment in India’s legal and medical approach to end-of-life care.

ALSO READ: Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

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Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

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Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

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Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH
Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH
Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH
Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

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