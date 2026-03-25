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Home > India News > Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

Two people died while several others were injured after a bus lost control and overturned late Tuesday night near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital, the officials said.

Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Jhandewalan Temple (Via X)
Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Jhandewalan Temple (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 25, 2026 09:04:56 IST

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Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

New Delhi: At least two people lost their lives and over 20 others were injured after a private sleeper bus overturned in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident took place near Jhandewalan, close to Hanuman Mandir Chowk, during the final stretch of the bus journey.

Bus Returning From Jaipur Loses Control

According to officials, the bus was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. Around 25 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The crash occurred shortly after 1 am, prompting an emergency response.

Rescue Operation Launched Immediately

Delhi Fire Services received a distress call around 1:08 am. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and rescue teams began pulling out passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.

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Visuals from the scene showed a severely damaged vehicle, with broken seats and debris scattered across the road.

Injured Shifted To Hospitals

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that several passengers sustained serious injuries, while others were treated for minor wounds. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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Tags: Delhi Bus AccidentDouble-Decker BusDouble-Decker Sleeper BusHanuman Mandir Chowkhome-hero-pos-3jhandewalan-templeKarol Bagh Bus Accident

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Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

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Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

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Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple
Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple
Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple
Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured After Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple

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