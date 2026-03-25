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Home > India News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

Police are investigating whether five spent cartridges found at Ashok Kharat’s farmhouse were linked to human sacrifice.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Controversy (Images: X)
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Controversy (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 03:21:18 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

Shocking evidence supporting human sacrifice has been discovered regarding astrologer Ashok Kharat; cops told Nashik court they are examining whether five spent cartridges found at his farmhouse were related to a human sacrifice.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Key Evidence Recovered

Cops seized five spent cartridges from a revolver, plus 21 live rounds from Kharat’s farmhouse. Those bullets are now central to the investigation. The prosecution confirmed to the court that police are working to establish whether or not those bullets have been used in the commission of a violent crime or for human sacrifice.

The Special Investigation Team, responsible for investigating this matter, made clear statement regarding these suspicions when investigators stated: “We want to investigate where these five rounds were used. One of the possible motivations could have been human sacrifice; therefore, we have raised the human-sacrifice possibility in requesting Kharat’s extension of police custody.”

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Custody Extended

The court granted that request and extended Kharat’s police custody to the 29th of March. According to the prosecution, additional time is needed for not only the investigation of possible connections to a human sacrifice but also for finding Kharat’s accomplices and establishing evidence in the case.

Kharat’s case is disturbing as it contains many serious allegations against the man. Most notably, on March 17, 2018, Kharat was arrested for multiple counts of rape on a woman whom he claimed he was performing spiritual rituals on from November of 2022 to December of 2025. 

As the investigation progressed, many more complaints were reported against Kharat, most of them related to rape, performing black magic and following “aghori” rituals. Due to the nature of this case, the Indian state was forced to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and appoint a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to oversee the investigation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Fear, Rituals And Control

Witnesses have described how Kharat used fear and superstition to control his followers; one such example was calling people to a temple in the middle of the night, showing them dismembered animal parts (such as snakes and tigers) and then extorting very large sums of money from them by threatening to curse them for not complying with his wishes.

Investigators will also be looking into where the animals used in the rituals came from, how Kharat obtained deer musk (used in rituals), and Kharat’s financial holdings. However, to-date there are no verified reports as to either the $200,000,000 or 100 videos allegedly recovered throughout the investigation.

As of today, Kharat has been named in six separate FIRs with investigations being broadened beyond the original boundaries established in those FIRs.  The criminal investigation has now publicly established a connection between the alleged acts of Kharat and the crime of human sacrifice, giving the case an added level of severity and raising significant questions about the seriousness of the alleged crimes committed by Kharat and how far he may continue to go with his criminal actions.

Also Read: Viral MMS ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat In New Trouble : After Rape Allegations and Exploitation Row, Nashik Astrologer Now Faces Murder Claim in Land Dispute Case   

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Tags: Ashok Kharat caseAshok Kharat MMSashok kharat murder

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row Deepens As Cops Probe ‘Human Sacrifice’ Angle After Bullets Recovered From Farmhouse

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